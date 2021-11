COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and six other attorneys general sued President Joe Biden's administration, saying the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) does not have the authority to force millions of Americans working for private businesses to get vaccinated against COVID-19. In a release, Yost said the states asked the U.S. Court of Appeals in the Sixth Circuit on Friday to stop the implementation of the vaccine mandate while the case is litigated.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO