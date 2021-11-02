CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xcel Energy further targets emissions, this time on natural gas side

Having pledged to produce carbon-free electricity by 2050, Xcel Energy has a new goal of achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its natural gas operations in the same...

medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com

Medtronic targets supply chain for greenhouse gas emission reductions

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) plans to reward suppliers that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout its supply chain, citing “the risks that climate change poses to human health and long-term global financial stability.”. Fridley, Minnesota–based Medtronic said the efforts will help the biggest company in medtech achieve net-zero emissions across scopes 1,...
gladstonedispatch.com

Spire warns of natural gas outages after courts side with environmentalists on pipeline

(The Center Square) – As overnight temperatures dropped below freezing last week, natural gas utility company Spire Energy informed about 650,000 customers in eastern Missouri of possible outages this winter. The communications campaign was launched two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to overturn a lower-court decision stopping operation...
ScienceAlert

Most Electricity in Industrialized Nations Could Be From Wind And Solar, Study Shows

We can't afford to delay the switch over to renewable energy sources, and while there's much debate about how to achieve this, more and more research along with growing real-world evidence suggest that it's absolutely a viable, practical option. Now, a new study from an international team of researchers will hopefully help settle this for good. The study shows that the majority of electricity demand in many industrialized nations can be met by some combination of wind and solar power sources, as long as extra efforts are made to install energy storage facilities to cover times of intermittent production. By analyzing the energy use...
State
Colorado State
advancedsciencenews.com

Common concerns of the clean energy transition

With COP26 happening now in Glasgow, Scotland, it is worth noting that it has now been five years since the Paris Agreement (COP21) came into effect with at least 55 nations representing at least 55% of global emissions formally joining. Even after five years of effort, there remains a few common concerns that frequently come up when speaking to people about the need to invest significantly in new renewable energy technologies that may or may not turn out to be commercially viable. Common concerns center around where the money will come from to transition our economies to clean energy, the viability of carbon taxes, and how long the transition will take.
betheladvocate.com

‘Customers who use natural gas may see rates go up in the range of 10 to 20%. Home heating oil customers can expect an increase of 40% above last year…’ –Gov. Lamont

Report by Paula Antolini, November 6, 2021, 11:23PM EDT. Governor Lamont Advises Residents of Connecticut’s Efforts To Mitigate Impact of Global Increase in Energy Costs. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and officials from several Connecticut state agencies today are advising residents of global energy commodity cost increases that are driving energy prices this winter, including electric generation rates, natural gas rates, and home heating oil prices, and various efforts that are being undertaken in the state to help mitigate the impact of these external forces in Connecticut.
The Motley Fool

Why Clean Energy Fuels Stock Crashed Today

Demand for Clean Energy Fuels' renewable natural gas rebounded as the economy reopened. The company, however, expects to incur a loss in 2021. Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) stock tanked Friday morning after the renewable gas producer's third-quarter earnings missed Wall Street estimates. The market had been expecting something bigger, especially after the company bagged a five-year contract with Amazon in April.
CBS DFW

Energy Experts Express Concern Natural Gas Industry Not Ready For Winter

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Like millions of other Texans, Micki Webb of Richardson had little-to-no electricity during February’s winter storms that claimed the lives of 210 people statewide. “We lost power for about a week,” she said. Texas Real Estate Agent Jenna Ryan Sentenced To Prison For Actions During January...
talkbusiness.net

Entergy Arkansas cuts plans for natural gas plant, seeks more renewable energy resources

Entergy Arkansas, a utility of New Orleans-based Entergy Corp., recently released its 2021 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) that doesn’t include plans to build a new natural gas-fired power plant but was included in the previous long-range plan. To replace this capacity, the utility looks to add more renewable energy resources to its electricity generation portfolio.
bizwest.com

Xcel extends net zero goal to natural gas business

DENVER — Xcel Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: XEL) is aiming to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions from its natural gas business by 2050, a goal that coincides with the utility’s plans, announced in 2018, to provide 100% carbon-free electricity to customers by the same year. November 18, 2021 at the...
everythinglubbock.com

Xcel Energy says it readies systems for cold weather ahead

AMARILLO, Texas — Xcel Energy said on Tuesday it is getting systems ready for cold weather, nearly nine months after record-cold caused widespread outages in Texas. The outages impacted both the Southwest Power Pool and ERCOT or the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. Xcel is in SPP. At the time...
coloradonewsline.com

Xcel Energy broadens net-zero climate pledge to include natural gas

Colorado’s largest electric utility announced on Monday that it plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from its natural gas business by 2050, broadening its previous commitment to achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by the same date. Xcel Energy, which operates in eight states and serves about 1.6 million customers in...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Xcel unveils goal of carbon-neutral natural gas by 2050

Xcel Energy is aiming for "net-zero" carbon emissions from its natural gas system by 2050, an ambitious goal but one with steep challenges. The company joined just a handful of U.S. gas utilities Monday by announcing plans to extricate carbon in Minnesota and other states — including by replacing some gas with hydrogen, a cleaner alternative.
