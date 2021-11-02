Xcel Energy further targets emissions, this time on natural gas side

With COP26 happening now in Glasgow, Scotland, it is worth noting that it has now been five years since the Paris Agreement (COP21) came into effect with at least 55 nations representing at least 55% of global emissions formally joining. Even after five years of effort, there remains a few common concerns that frequently come up when speaking to people about the need to invest significantly in new renewable energy technologies that may or may not turn out to be commercially viable. Common concerns center around where the money will come from to transition our economies to clean energy, the viability of carbon taxes, and how long the transition will take.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO