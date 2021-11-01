MSU is heading to Rose Bowl in latest projections from Brett McMurphy

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Michigan State heading to Pasadena is very much in play after Saturday’s thrilling victory over rival Michigan.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network has bumped the Spartans up in his latest bowl projections update, with Michigan State now slated to play in the Rose Bowl. The Spartans are projected to play Oregon in the historic New Year’s Day game.

Michigan State last played in the Rose Bowl in 2014, and would certainly be an incredible way to end the season should this happen. That year’s team also was considered a surprising team that no one expected to be as good as they turned out.

Check out the complete bowl projections from McMurphy by clicking on the tweet below:

