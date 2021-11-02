CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

On The Money — Presented by Citi — Progressives shrug off Manchin warning

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eajs4_0cjbbgpU00
© Julia Nikhinson

Happy Monday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Today’s Big Deal: High tensions and high stakes between House progressives and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) We’ll also look at the latest on the debt ceiling and stablecoin rule proposals.

For The Hill, I’m Sylvan Lane. Write me at slane@thehill.com or @SylvanLane. You can reach my colleagues on the Finance team Naomi Jagoda at njagoda@thehill.com or @NJagoda and Aris Folley at afolley@thehill.com or @ArisFolley.

Let’s get to it.

Manchin frustrates Dems with latest outburst

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5zyO_0cjbbgpU00

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Monday refused to sign off on a $1.75 trillion social spending and climate measure at the heart of President Biden ’s economic agenda, throwing a wrench into plans for a swift House vote this week.

  • Manchin accused the Democratic authors of the ambitious framework of using “shell games and budget gimmicks” to mask “the real cost” of the legislation that he said could wind up being “twice as high” as advertised if its programs are extended.
  • He called media reports asserting that he privately supports the White House framework as “mischaracterizations” and warned that he would not sign off until he fully understands how the complex legislation will impact an economy already flush with trillions of dollars of federal stimulus.

The upshot: His words had a deflating effect on Democratic colleagues who had hoped Manchin would be more of a team player, taking a potential Tuesday vote on the infrastructure bill off the table.

“I say at some point, close the deal,” Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (Ill.) said with a little exasperated sigh when asked by reporters about Manchin’s comments.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) also expressed her growing impatience and frustration.

“I would like to ask Joe Manchin, ‘You know what Joe, we really need to be moving.' ... I don't think we're moving too fast,” she said.

Jordain Carney and Alexander Bolton have the latest here.

House Democrats brush off Manchin: While liberals were exasperated, Democratic negotiators in the House said they’re on the brink of sealing a deal on Biden’s economic agenda despite Manchin’s barbs.

“We intend to pass both bills through the House in the next couple of days,” Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told CNN Monday not long after Manchin’s press conference.

The state of play: Negotiators worked through the weekend and into Monday to iron out the last stubborn wrinkles in the $1.75 trillion plan — talks that seemed to focus most intently on a contentious provision to rein in prescription drug prices.

  • Jayapal said there are outstanding divisions remaining on the issues of prescription drug pricing, child care benefits and immigration.
  • But she predicted those differences will be resolved in short order, emphasizing that she’ll trust Biden’s assurances regarding the Senate vote, even if Manchin declines to announce his backing publicly before the House votes.

“I believe that the president is speaking out of the experience that he has had of negotiating ... with these senators,” she said. “So I trust the president; he's going to deliver 51 votes. And I think we just need to bring all the temperature down a little bit.”

Mike Lillis and Scott Wong bring us up to speed.

A MESSAGE FROM CITI

Tackling the startup world’s gender, race and ethnic funding gap.

With our $200 million Impact Investment Fund we are seeking opportunities to invest in businesses that are led or owned by women and minority entrepreneurs, helping to create equitable access to venture capital funding.

LEADING THE DAY

Yellen says reconciliation a 'viable' way to tackle debt limit

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said using a budget procedure known as reconciliation is a “viable” solution to raising the debt ceiling for Democrats if Republicans won’t take action to prevent the nation from defaulting on its national debt.

In a recent interview with The Washington Post, Yellen reiterated that tackling the debt ceiling should “absolutely” be done on a bipartisan basis, as it has in the past. But if a current standoff between Republicans and Democrats over the debt ceiling doesn’t let up, Yellen said Democrats may have to handle the problem themselves.

“If Democrats have to do it by themselves, that’s better than defaulting on the debt to teach the Republicans a lesson,” she said.

“To me, as the person who has to pay the bills and watches this on a daily basis — our funds dwindling in our account over time — I very much want to make sure that this is addressed. And this Section 304 procedure is one way in which that could occur,” Yellen said, referring to a section of the budget procedure she said could be used to tackle the debt ceiling.

REALM OF THE COIN

White House, bank watchdogs call for tougher stablecoin oversight

Two federal bank regulators and a White House commission on Monday called for increasing federal supervision and regulation of digital tokens with values tied to government currencies or other financial assets.

In a Monday report, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets said Congress should pass legislation bringing so-called “stablecoins” under close federal watch.

  • “If well-designed and appropriately regulated, stablecoins could support faster, more efficient, and more inclusive payments options,” the report reads. But the officials also said the tokens pose serious money laundering, illicit finance and even financial stability concerns given their decentralized nature, gaps in federal regulatory authority and growing reach.
  • “If stablecoin issuers do not honor a request to redeem a stablecoin, or if users lose confidence in a stablecoin issuer’s ability to honor such a request, runs on the arrangement could occur that may result in harm to users and the broader financial system,” they wrote.

I break it down here.

JES WALKS AWAY

Barclays CEO stepping down after Epstein probe

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is stepping down from his post following an investigation into his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement on Monday, Barclays said the company and Staley were informed of the probe’s preliminary findings on Friday evening, which led to the resignation decision.

“In view of those conclusions, and Mr Staley’s intention to contest them, the Board and Mr Staley have agreed that he will step down from his role as Group Chief Executive and as a director of Barclays,” the bank said, according to CNBC.

While it did not reveal many details on those conclusions, Barclays did say the investigation “makes no findings that Mr. Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein’s alleged crimes, which was the central question underpinning Barclays’ support for Mr Staley following the arrest of Mr Epstein in the summer of 2019.”

A MESSAGE FROM CITI

Tackling the startup world’s gender, race and ethnic funding gap.

With our $200 million Impact Investment Fund we are seeking opportunities to invest in businesses that are led or owned by women and minority entrepreneurs, helping to create equitable access to venture capital funding.

Good to Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDWZ3_0cjbbgpU00

A group of about 250 millionaires on Monday urged top Democrats to include a proposal to tax billionaires' investment gains annually in their social-spending package, after the proposal was left out of a framework the White House released last week.

Here’s what else have our eye on:

  • Only 35 percent of adults in the U.S. think the economy is doing well, while 65 percent say it's poor, according to a new survey conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
  • President Biden sought to restore the United States’ role as a major global player on climate change with an address Monday at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

Yes, House Democrats caved to Manchin

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Now that the House has sent the Senate-passed infrastructure bill to Biden’s desk on its own and without an accompanying social spending bill, that latter, larger legislation is entirely at the mercy of Manchinema. The House, particularly it’s more progressive members, had leverage – they wouldn’t pass the bill that Joe Manchin wanted unless the […] The post Yes, House Democrats caved to Manchin appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Fox News

Manchin deals major blow to Democratic efforts to include amnesty for illegal immigrants in spending bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday appeared to deal a potentially fatal blow to Democrats’ efforts to include amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants in the Democratic reconciliation – ruling out bypassing the Senate parliamentarian or passing amnesty without border security measures. Democrats are currently walking a legislative tightrope as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Derrick

Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, rebuffs progressives

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, saying instead it’s “time to vote” on a slimmer $1 trillion infrastructure package that has stalled amid talks. The West Virginia Democrat's announcement comes as Democrats want a signal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citi#National Debt#Money Laundering#Finance#Arisfolley#Dems#Swift House#Democratic#White House#Senate
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
IBTimes

Rebel Democrats Tank Vote On Sweeping Biden Welfare Package

Democrats failed to overcome an 11th-hour revolt on US President Joe Biden's sweeping $3 trillion transport, welfare and climate agenda, as a small group of lawmakers blocked any chance of the entire package passing Friday. Party leadership in the House of Representatives began the day aiming to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Friday night forged ahead with votes on President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion physical infrastructure bill, as well as a procedural vote on his sweeping social spending package—though it was unclear if there would be enough support for passage of either. The decision capped a day of turmoil over Biden’s […] The post U.S. House set to cast two crucial votes on Biden domestic agenda appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Top Democrat unloads on Lindsey Graham's argument that the Biden child tax credit will boost illegal immigration to the US: 'I just have never heard such a stupid thing'

A top Senate Dem slammed Lindsay Graham's argument that the Biden child tax credit will boost illegal immigration to the US. "I just have never heard such a stupid thing," Sen. Sherrod Brown told Insider. Republicans are stepping up their attacks on a benefit that Democrats are touting as an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

383K+
Followers
45K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy