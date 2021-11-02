CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving dinner prices & shortages broken down by experts on & off the farm

By Amanda Lojewski
 7 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Turkey is the Thanksgiving Day staple, but now producers are spending more to get turkey and many other fall favorites from the farm to your table.

Thanksgiving is on track to be the most expensive holiday meal in history. Victor Claar, an economist at Florida Gulf Coast University, said the reason for that is fewer trucks on the roadways transporting goods, manufactures, and loading docks experiencing a lack of staff.

“A lot of people stayed home, they did things small and they sure didn’t do big family gatherings a year ago,” Claar said

Circle C Farms, a 100 percent pasture-raised farm, raises its own livestock then butchers, packages, and ships to your home or sells its products at its store in Bonita Springs.

Some farmers like Nicole Cruz, owner of Circle C Farms, have already seen turkey sales soar.

“This year we sold out about mid-October,” said Cruz.

“I think it’s [demand and high prices] more a matter of people planning and then not knowing what they are planning for this year,” she said. “They’re trying to balance, do we do a small-medium size group, do we do a much smaller intimate group or are we going to have 10-15 people.”

While your wallet may not appreciate prices gobbling your money, Claar said inflation is actually a good thing right now.

“When the price rises it helps the suppliers cover costs and it also gives them an even stronger incentive to produce more than they otherwise would and the good news is it discourages hoarding and bad behavior on the demand side,” Claar explained.

As a result of this year’s demand for full turkeys, Circle C Farms is already planning for next year. The farm is still offering substitutes for your Thanksgiving meal. For more information click here.

