CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Poll: 50 percent of Republicans don't believe their vote will be counted accurately

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zl4ZF_0cjbaQgx00
© Greg Nash

A new NBC News poll found that 50 percent of Republicans surveyed did not believe their vote would be counted accurately the next time they cast a ballot, falling dramatically since President Trump has spent nearly the last year doubting the 2020 presidential election outcome.

Among Republicans, trust in the electoral system dipped even more significantly as 41 percent of those polled in the most recent survey said they thought their vote would be counted fairly compared to 84 percent last year. Fifty percent of Republicans said they are not confident their vote will be counted accurately, according to NBC News.

Meanwhile, 66 percent of total registered voters said they had confidence that their vote would be counted accurately in the November 2022 midterm elections. That figure is down from 85 percent in October 2020, according to the survey.

Democrats, on the other hand, remained consistent between over the last year with 89 percent of people saying they believed their votes would be counted fairly.

Doubt about the legitimacy of Joe Biden 's presidency was also evident, the survey found. Nearly 60 percent of respondents said they thought Biden won the presidency legitimately, but 38 percent said they did not think he won legitimately. Another 4 percent said they were unsure.

Trump has spent the year since the 2020 election casting doubt on the outcome of his loss by insisting it was the result of fraud, a baseless claim that was shot down by judges around the country, including those on the Supreme Court.

Another recent survey from NPR showed similar results as just 33 percent of Republicans said they thought the 2024 elections would be conducted fairly. Meanwhile, 90 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of independents said they trusted elections.

Overall, 58 percent of respondents in that poll said they trusted elections in the U.S. a great deal or a good amount.

The NBC News survey polled 820 registered voters and was conducted between Oct. 23-26. It has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.

Comments / 16

iscouse
7d ago

Wow! I can’t imagine why they should think that way?? Oh…..wait a minute! Maybe it was the Dems changing the election laws in 2020 over 100+ times and making elections more susceptible to fraud. Plus, the hundreds of instances of fraud which were purposely never investigated🤷🏻‍♀️. And the fact that a demented, two times failed, 47 year, do nothing politician was said to have received 80+ million votes that got him to the White House! But, other than that…..whatever are they thinking??!!

Reply(1)
7
Viva Satire !
7d ago

Democrats agreed that Republican voters should listen to Former President Trump, and not vote until he produces the evidence of Massive Voter Fraud in Court, in order to fix the problem!

Reply(5)
2
Related
The Week

Republicans are 3 times more likely than Democrats to believe falsehoods about COVID-19

A shocking number of Americans believe falsehoods about COVID-19 and the coronavirus vaccine, a Kaiser Family Foundation poll has found. Nearly eight in 10, or 78 percent, of those polled said they either believed or were unsure about at least one false statement about COVID-19. The false statements included things like "COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to cause infertility" and "the COVID-19 vaccines contain a microchip."
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

McConnell says he wants Republican 2022 focus on the future, not Trump

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that Republicans in the 2022 congressional elections should focus on the alleged misdeeds of Democrats rather than on former President Donald Trump, saying the campaign should not be "about the past." At an appearance in Covington, Kentucky, the...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Nbc News#The Supreme Court#Npr
The Independent

Biden asking Democrats do so much with so little in Congress

Rarely have the leaders of Congress been asked to do so much, with so little, as in navigating President Joe Biden’s big domestic vision into law. Reaching for FDR-style accomplishments with slimmer-than-ever Democratic majorities has been politically messy at best, arduous at worst, and about to become even more daunting for the president and his party. Fresh off passage of Biden's $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Democrats are reviving his even bigger $1.75 trillion package for expanding health, child, elder care and climate change programs. Anxious to show voters a deliverable after dismal election results last week, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did A Maricopa County Audit Find 700,000 More Votes For Donald Trump?

An image shared on Facebook claims an audit of Maricopa County, Arizona’s 2020 election results found more than 700,000 additional votes for former President Donald Trump. No audit of Maricopa County’s 2020 election results uncovered an additional 700,000 votes for Trump. An audit recently led by the firm Cyber Ninjas reaffirmed the county’s 2020 election results.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Election Conspiracy Watch: A List of CO Republicans Who Believe the 2020 Election Was Stolen — And Some Who Don’t

Colorado Republicans show no sign of stopping their attacks against last year’s election results, both in Colorado and nationwide — even though claims that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of the Democrats have been debunked. In Colorado, only a handful of Republican public figures have spoken out against...
COLORADO STATE
PBS NewsHour

Republican voting restrictions tested as voters head to the polls

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters headed to the polls across the U.S. on Tuesday in the first wave of elections testing new Republican restrictions on access to ballots. For election officials, it’s a chance to counter a year’s worth of misinformation about voting security and restore faith in democracy for those who still have doubts about last year’s presidential election.
ATLANTA, TX
Washington Post

Republicans on the insurrection? Don’t confuse them with the facts.

In 1974, Washington collectively shook its head and suppressed laughter when Republican Rep. Earl Landgrebe of Valparaiso, Ind., a die-hard champion of President Richard M. Nixon, said this the day before Nixon resigned:. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. “Don’t confuse me with the facts. I’ve...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

383K+
Followers
45K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy