Poll: 50 percent of Republicans don't believe their vote will be counted accurately

A new NBC News poll found that 50 percent of Republicans surveyed did not believe their vote would be counted accurately the next time they cast a ballot, falling dramatically since President Trump has spent nearly the last year doubting the 2020 presidential election outcome.

Among Republicans, trust in the electoral system dipped even more significantly as 41 percent of those polled in the most recent survey said they thought their vote would be counted fairly compared to 84 percent last year. Fifty percent of Republicans said they are not confident their vote will be counted accurately, according to NBC News.

Meanwhile, 66 percent of total registered voters said they had confidence that their vote would be counted accurately in the November 2022 midterm elections. That figure is down from 85 percent in October 2020, according to the survey.

Democrats, on the other hand, remained consistent between over the last year with 89 percent of people saying they believed their votes would be counted fairly.

Doubt about the legitimacy of Joe Biden 's presidency was also evident, the survey found. Nearly 60 percent of respondents said they thought Biden won the presidency legitimately, but 38 percent said they did not think he won legitimately. Another 4 percent said they were unsure.

Trump has spent the year since the 2020 election casting doubt on the outcome of his loss by insisting it was the result of fraud, a baseless claim that was shot down by judges around the country, including those on the Supreme Court.

Another recent survey from NPR showed similar results as just 33 percent of Republicans said they thought the 2024 elections would be conducted fairly. Meanwhile, 90 percent of Democrats and 60 percent of independents said they trusted elections.

Overall, 58 percent of respondents in that poll said they trusted elections in the U.S. a great deal or a good amount.

The NBC News survey polled 820 registered voters and was conducted between Oct. 23-26. It has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points.