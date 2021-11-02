‘It’s time’: Newport Hobby House set to close after 30+ years in business

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A hobby shop that’s served Aquidneck Island for more than three decades is expected to shut its doors by the end of the year.

Newport Hobby House , which has had many locations over the years, is a place for hobby enthusiasts to connect. It’s been a staple on the island since the 1970s and 1980s, however, it was under different ownership at the time.

Under the current ownership, the shop started out on Spring Street, before moving to Broadway in 1998, where it stayed for about 10 years.

In 2012, it made another move to its current location at the corner of Coddington Highway and West Main Road in Middletown.

The store offers supplies for a wide range of hobbies, from model trains and planes to painting and crafting.

When asked why he’s closing up shop, owner Pete Damon replied simply: “It’s time.”

Damon said business has been slowing over time due to what seems to be a lack of interest.

His son, Kimball, who runs the shop, said it was tough to hear the news that it would be closing, but he agreed that “it’s time.”

The father-son duo said that while the decision didn’t come easy, it made the most sense, especially at a time when staff and supply shortages are affecting all kinds of businesses.

Newport Hobby House will be open through the end of the year. The Damons’ message to the community is to stop by and take a look at their inventory, most of which is listed at 25% off. Once they vacate the building, the Damons said they’ll likely sell off the remaining items through eBay.

Visit the shop’s website to learn more.

