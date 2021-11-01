CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State is listed as Kirk Herbstreit's 'top performing' team in Week 9

By Robert Bondy
 7 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Everyone has kind things to say about Michigan State right now after this past week’s top 10 victory over Michigan — and that includes Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN.

Herbstreit listed Michigan State a top his list of “top performing teams from Week 9” that he tweeted out on Monday. Michigan State used a 16-point second half comeback to knock off Michigan this past weekend in a top 10 showdown in East Lansing, Mich.

Other teams that made Herbstreit’s top teams list included Miami (FL), Auburn and Houston. Check out the complete list below:

