Macho Taco to open at MGM Springfield this fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Mexican fusion street food is set to debut at South End market this fall. Macho Taco, an authentic Mexican street food spot from Agawam is set to open this fall at MGM Springfield.

“Macho Taco is a local favorite for providing the most flavorful Mexican street food in the market,” said MGM Springfield Vice President of Hospitality Abe Berry. “We want to bring Jose’s popular cuisine to MGM Springfield so that guests can get a taste of what our community has been raving about for years,” said Jose Diaz, Macho Taco owner.

Highlights of Macho Taco’s menu will include:

Jose’s famous and menu favorite Fish Taco, made with crispy beer-battered fish topped with house cream sauce, pickled onions, cabbage and queso fresco

Birria Vampiros, two tacos filled with cheese, cilantro, onions, birria (slow cooked shredded beef), served with a side of birria broth

Elote, Mexican Street Corn grilled with mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice and traditional Mexican spices

Side dishes such as guacamole, refried beans, rice, black beans, chips and salsa

Desserts including churros and tres leches cake.

Macho Taco will open in South End Market’s former Hearth Grill space.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.