CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Macho Taco to open at MGM Springfield this fall

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRnZ7_0cjbZe3m00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new Mexican fusion street food is set to debut at South End market this fall. Macho Taco, an authentic Mexican street food spot from Agawam is set to open this fall at MGM Springfield.

Poker returns to MGM Springfield

“Macho Taco is a local favorite for providing the most flavorful Mexican street food in the market,” said MGM Springfield Vice President of Hospitality Abe Berry. “We want to bring Jose’s popular cuisine to MGM Springfield so that guests can get a taste of what our community has been raving about for years,” said Jose Diaz, Macho Taco owner.

Highlights of Macho Taco’s menu will include:

  • Jose’s famous and menu favorite Fish Taco, made with crispy beer-battered fish topped with house cream sauce, pickled onions, cabbage and queso fresco
  • Birria Vampiros, two tacos filled with cheese, cilantro, onions, birria (slow cooked shredded beef), served with a side of birria broth
  • Elote, Mexican Street Corn grilled with mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice and traditional Mexican spices
  • Side dishes such as guacamole, refried beans, rice, black beans, chips and salsa
  • Desserts including churros and tres leches cake.

Macho Taco will open in South End Market’s former Hearth Grill space.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Greenfield’s indoor mask mandate ends

Greenfield's indoor mask mandate is officially lifted Monday. There are 64% of Greenfield residents that are fully vaccinated. Mayor Wedegartner is urging the public to respect those who opt to wear masks in public.
GREENFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Agawam, MA
Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Springfield, MA
Restaurants
Springfield, MA
Lifestyle
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy