Move and Learn

Some schools around Australia, and elsewhere, have replaced individual desks with circular booths and shared tables for collaborative work. But what does the evidence actually say? Do flexible learning spaces improve students’ ability to work together, as well as their learning overall? The evolution of the classroom For many parents, the schools their children attend are markedly different in design to the schools of their own childhood. This is because school design in Australia and New Zealand (and internationally) is challenging the traditional classroom housing one teacher and 30 students seated in static, uniform desks and chairs. This arrangement is being replaced...

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO