Move and Learn

Dr. Ami Bhatt has joined GoodCell, a medically-actionable service to identify, track and respond to health risks, as a strategic advisor. Dr. Bhatt is currently the Director of TeleCardiology and Liberthson Endowed Scholar in Adult Congenital Heart Disease at the Massachusetts General Hospital, as well as an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Harvard Medical School. At GoodCell, she will be instrumental in providing guidance into ways to unlock health insights held in blood cells.
