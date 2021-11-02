CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move and Learn

By keris
Frederick News-Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor ages 2-6. A theme-based storytime featuring an age-appropriate story, songs,...

bizjournals

People on the Move

Dr. Ami Bhatt has joined GoodCell, a medically-actionable service to identify, track and respond to health risks, as a strategic advisor. Dr. Bhatt is currently the Director of TeleCardiology and Liberthson Endowed Scholar in Adult Congenital Heart Disease at the Massachusetts General Hospital, as well as an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Harvard Medical School. At GoodCell, she will be instrumental in providing guidance into ways to unlock health insights held in blood cells.
HEALTH
CBS 58

Sussex school moves to virtual learning due to spike in Covid cases

SUSSEX, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A school in Sussex is switching to all virtual classes Wednesday, Nov. 3 because of a spike in Covid cases. Silver Spring Intermediate School is telling students to stay home through Nov. 12. They plan to reopen Monday, Nov. 15. The school has sent a...
SUSSEX, WI
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
Frederick News-Post

What does long COVID feel like?

For Anna Chumley, her long-haul COVID-19 symptoms started with a rash. One that would appear and reappear randomly, spotting her back, face and neck with itchy, red bumps. Then, came the constant back pain, chest pain and racing heart. Chumley, who caught COVID in summer 2020, said she would sometimes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Lots of schools are moving to 'hot desking'. Is there any benefit for my child?

Some schools around Australia, and elsewhere, have replaced individual desks with circular booths and shared tables for collaborative work. But what does the evidence actually say? Do flexible learning spaces improve students’ ability to work together, as well as their learning overall? The evolution of the classroom For many parents, the schools their children attend are markedly different in design to the schools of their own childhood. This is because school design in Australia and New Zealand (and internationally) is challenging the traditional classroom housing one teacher and 30 students seated in static, uniform desks and chairs. This arrangement is being replaced...
EDUCATION
Frederick News-Post

Fold-Forming Jewelry Introduction

Join instructor Gina Copanzzi for this basics workshop! Invented by Charles Lewton-Brain in the late 1980s, Fold-Forming is a delicate and artistic way to form and fold sheet metal into creative and unique 3-D shapes and textures. Learn how it's done and then get hands-on experience with a torch, hammer and anvil. Ages 18 and older.
APPAREL
Frederick News-Post

Threat of leaving was attempt to be heard

I read your yeas and nays view in the weekend edition when you said you chuckled while people’s concerns in Western Maryland weren’t being addressed. You stated there are better ways than threatening to leave the state. I would love to hear how people in that part of the state can have their concerns heard when no one will listen to them.
POLITICS
Frederick News-Post

Discover McDaniel Day

Prospective undergraduate students are invited to see all that McDaniel College has to offer. Connect with campus, take a tour, and start envisioning your life as a Green Terror. Register at www.mcdaniel.edu/visit.
EDUCATION
Frederick News-Post

Keeney & Basford, P.A. Funeral Home donates $10,000 to Frederick Health

Keeney & Basford has renewed its commitment of $10,000 to Frederick Health in support of the ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign to renovate and expand the hospital’s Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit and Interventional Cardiology Services. By virtue of this pledge, Keeney & Basford renews its membership in the Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll.
FREDERICK, MD
Frederick News-Post

Droids, Transformers, authors and artists celebrate fandom at inaugural convention

Hundreds of costumed characters mingled and posed for photos in Escondido, California, on Saturday. But this was no Halloween party. Fandom Invasion was more of a celebration of a lifestyle and a passion for those gathered at the California Center for the Arts, and it was a long-awaited event for the Science Fiction Coalition, which had originally planned it for November 2020 before it was postponed because of the pandemic.
ESCONDIDO, CA

