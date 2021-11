MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) announced that its Fall 2021 Service Redesign will go into effect Sunday, November 7. MATA evaluates its service levels and makes changes to maximize resources and increase system efficiencies about three times a year. These modifications are based on various factors and helps enhance service for passengers. In addition to the effects COVID-19 has had on the agency, an analysis of transit ridership patterns, economic factors, and community feedback had a part the decision making.

