Monday Evening Forecast

WJHG-TV
 7 days ago

KDRV

Monday, November 1st Evening Weather

Rain showers and drizzle will wrap up overnight and into tomorrow morning. We'll see a drier day for you Tuesday before more wet weather and wind return for midweek.
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Thursday Forecast, Partly Sunny & 70s

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Skies will be partly sunny today with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tonight we will be under mostly cloudy skies with lows in the low to mid 50s. An area of low pressure will form in the Gulf that will send some moisture our way. Rain chances will be highest east of Panama City and especially along the Forgotten Coast late tonight into tomorrow. The clouds will exit and the cool air will filter in once the storm system pushes east for the weekend ahead. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 with lows in the 40s. Saturday night into Sunday we get to have an extra hour of sleep when setting our clocks back!
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Chilly Saturday Night, Sunny & 70 on Sunday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We had a chilly and sunny Saturday across northwest Florida. For tonight, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s under mostly clear skies. For the second half of our weekend, temps will be a little milder with highs near 70. The sunshine will be plentiful once again for any Sunday funday plans!
ENVIRONMENT
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The windy weather will be slow to exit the panhandle and will linger through Saturday over NWFL, but the sunshine should return in abundance by the weekend. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy w/spotty showers (30%) and lows in the 50s. Winds will be...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For tonight skies will be cloudy w/lows in the 50s over the panhandle. On Friday winds will increase to 10-15 mph out of the Northeast. Skies will be cloudy and we will see some showers especially near the coast. Highs will struggle to reach 60. Friday night the clouds exit the panhandle which will give us sunny and cool weather for the weekend ahead. Lows Saturday morning will be in the 40s w/highs Saturday afternoon in the upper 60s. The forecast will remain dry through the middle part of next week.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We should see yet another nice, fall day on Wednesday over the panhandle but rain chances will increase Thursday into Friday. For tonight skies will be clear and lows will fall into the low to mid 50s. We will see another sunny day Wednesday w/highs in the mid 70s. Clouds increase on Thursday w/rain chances developing later Thursday and into Friday. The rain and showers should my our by the weekend. Temperatures will get much cooler Friday and into the weekend w/highs in the 60s and low in the 40s.
PANAMA CITY, FL

