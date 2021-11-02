CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

9-1-1 season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Now, we get ‘Ghost Stories’

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 5 episode 7 is set to arrive on Fox in one week’s time, and can we go ahead and say how excited we are? It’s pretty easy to get into that since we already know a LOT about “Ghost Stories” already. After all, this was an episode originally...

cartermatt.com

cartermatt.com

Where is Chimney on 9-1-1 season 5? Is Kenneth Choi leaving?

Where is Chimney during tonight’s 9-1-1 season 5 episode, and how concerned should you be that Kenneth Choi is leaving? We know that those questions have been out there for a while and, of course, we want to help however we can. We know it’s strange and even frustrating to...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

BMF season 1 episode 7: 50 Cent on leaks, reason for return date delay

Earlier today, we wrote about a frustrating (and unsettling) situation revolving all around BMF season 1 episode 7 on Starz. Originally, the plan was for the show to come back next weekend; yet, for a short period of time today, the new episode was posted on the network’s app. It was later removed, but not before many fans watched it — and that drew the ire of show executive producer 50 Cent.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 4: Why is there no promo … again?

We are eagerly awaiting The Blacklist season 9 episode 4 airing on NBC this Thursday, we’re ONCE AGAIN wondering about the promo. Why aren’t we getting one? Should we just expect this to be the new normal now?. Well, in a word, probably. For whatever reason the network has moved...
TV SERIES
IGN

Y: The Last Man Season 1 Episode 9 Review - "Peppers"

Spoilers follow for Y: The Last Man's ninth episode, "Peppers," which premieres on Monday, Oct. 25 on FX on Hulu. Obviously, it's impossible now to watch Y: The Last Man without the context of cancellation creeping in, and knowing that this show will end (if it doesn't find a new home) after the next episode, so it's hard to now judge this series based on seeds it might be planting or the idea of payoffs coming far down the road. It can only be seen through a prism of "what's happening now" and graded based on how Season 1 is ultimately shaping up (to wrap up).
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere date finally revealed! See more

We’ve been waiting for a long time now to officially learn the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere date. Suffice it to say, we’re thrilled now that we finally have it. Today, Fox confirmed that the Rob Lowe led spin-off series is going to be starting on Monday, January 3 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. To the surprise of no one, it’s going to be helping to fill the void left by the flagship show this winter, though we’re sure that eventually, the two will cross paths a little later on in the year. Fox made an interesting move waiting on Lone Star and airing The Big Leap instead this fall. After all, the latter show has failed to make much of a ratings impression and is likely going to be canceled later this season.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Chucky Season 1 Episode 3

Chucky Season 1 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — Ghosts Season 1 Episode 5: Halloween

Is there a better way to celebrate Halloween week than with a new episode of Ghosts?. Ghosts Season 1 Episode 5, “Halloween,” presents an interesting take on the popular holiday when the ghosts tell Sam and Jay they aren’t fans. Their apprehension of Halloween isn’t entirely unfounded considering kids always vandalize the Woodstone Mansion.
TV & VIDEOS
HBO Watch

‘INSECURE’ Season 5 Episode 1: “Reunited, Okay?!”

Well, friends, the highly-anticipated final season of Insecure premiered and while we’re all sad to see the critically acclaimed masterpiece go, we’re equally as eager to see what Issa Rae and team have cooked up for their final season. Here’s a recap of the season opener. The opening episode can...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch 4400 Online: Season 1 Episode 1

On 4400 Season 1 Episode 1, everyone in a small town was shocked to learn that a group of overlooked and undervalued had returned after going missing years earlier. With everyone back in Detroit, they had to nestle back into society, but they quickly realized there was something amiss. Some...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 11 filming: Is it done leading into 2022 premiere?

We know that American audiences are just now watching Call the Midwife season 10, but let’s talk season 11 for the moment! The BBC series has been hard at work for much of the past several months on new episodes and now, a significant milestone has been reached. Production is wrapping up on the latest batch of new episodes, and that means we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 5 spoilers: Dembe, Reddington conflict

We’ve been waiting for some good stories involving Reddington and Dembe on The Blacklist season 9. Now, we’re getting a better sense that some of those are coming. Are we about to learn more about why Dembe and Reddington separated six months after the death of Liz, or what led Hisham Tawfiq’s character to become an FBI agent? We can’t confirm any of that; yet, we’re starting to get a sense that Dembe’s new career could pose some problems as the Bureau and Reddington work on a new case. That makes sense, given that it’s a pretty-hard sell for someone tied to so much crime trying to also be within federal law enforcement.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Season 5 episode 6 changes

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Within this piece, we’ll offer up an answer to that question — and while we’re at it, do our part to look ahead. There are a few changes that are currently afoot within the world of this show!. So where do we begin? By...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 2

Fugitive Zero explains they are, Medusan, an energy-based lifeform. They are curious about Dal and his hope. Zero explains how he was captured and used to torture prisoners. Zero reveals that they've never been able to read the Diviner's mind but was able to discern the Diviner was searching for something, the Protostar.
TV SERIES
showsnob.com

9-1-1 Season 5, Episode 6 recap: Brawl in Cell Block 9-1-1

9-1-1 Season 5 returned after a brief hiatus and it did not disappoint. We’ve had our fair share of wacky storylines in this series, and this week lives up to that standard. The episode kicks off with the 118 heading to a state prison where riots have broken. The inmates...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 1: Full ‘Half the Money’ expectations

Tomorrow night on the Paramount Network, the Yellowstone season 4 premiere is finally here! It’s going to air in the form of an epic two-hour event, and through that we’re expecting action, drama, and of course a few surprises. Perhaps first and foremost, though, the #1 thing that we’re expecting...
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

Ghosts Review: Pete’s Wife (Season 1 Episode 6)

Prepare for a ton of archery puns because Ghosts Season 1 Episode 6, “Pete’s Wife,” hits the mark!. This show cannot and will not miss. It continues to utilize the chaotic molotov of technological discoveries, emotional dynamics, and pop culture references at its disposal to wreak havoc on every inch of this spooky manor.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Michelle Young & The Bella Twins

Tuesday night brings us The Bachelorette episode 4 and in a way, this marks a whole new era for Michelle Young’s season. What’s going on here? For starters, she managed to get rid of both Jamie and Peter within a single week! If that’s not a good sign for the morale of her season, we don’t know what is. Moving forward she has a chance to get to know the remaining guys SO much better, and that includes an intense date and also an incredibly emotional one. Since we apparently can’t do a date anymore without some sort of celebrity cameo mixed in, you’re also going to be seeing The Bella Twins and Andy Grammer show up at some point.
TV SHOWS

