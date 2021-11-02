9-1-1 season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Now, we get ‘Ghost Stories’

We’ve been waiting for a long time now to officially learn the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 premiere date. Suffice it to say, we’re thrilled now that we finally have it. Today, Fox confirmed that the Rob Lowe led spin-off series is going to be starting on Monday, January 3 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. To the surprise of no one, it’s going to be helping to fill the void left by the flagship show this winter, though we’re sure that eventually, the two will cross paths a little later on in the year. Fox made an interesting move waiting on Lone Star and airing The Big Leap instead this fall. After all, the latter show has failed to make much of a ratings impression and is likely going to be canceled later this season.

