Santa Barbara, CA

Substitutes replace handful of Santa Barbara Unified teachers who chose not to get COVID19 vaccine

By Tracy Lehr
 7 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Monday, Nov. 1 marked the mandate deadline for Santa Barbara Unified teachers and support staff to be fully vaccinated.

John Becchio, Ed.D., the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources said, "So today it is in effect, we did have about 10 staff members that had to go on unpaid leave of absence today, but as of today we had vaccine cards flood in last week in advance of this deadline and we have about 96 percent of our staff vaccinated today."

At least three of the staff members are teachers and the district has hired substitute teachers in their absence.

Dr. Becchio said about 70 religious exemptions have been granted and those workers will remain on the payroll until mid-December when their pay status will be considered on a case by case basis.

"There will be an unpaid leave go into effect December 17, our medical exemptions we are still working through the interactive process on those."

If an exemption request is considered valid the district will then decide what accommodations it can reasonably provide.

The district has chosen not to allow people who have already had COVID19 use that as a reason for exemption.

"Just having COVID does not exempt you from this vaccine mandate for the district."

The district is following the Centers for Disease Control's lead when it comes to medical reasons for exemptions.

Vaccines are coming out for children five and older this month and the district will be supporting the effort to get kids vaccinated.

It remains to be seen if another mandate will follow.

"We will see what the state does on that, remember this is all a decision the board made to keep schools open and not have to repeat what we did last year, which is close schools and have remote instruction."

One mandate opponent who has rallied outside the school board office said she received a letter about the exemptions.

It does not appear the mandate will change the minds of the teachers and staff who have chosen not to meet the mandate deadline by getting vaccinated against COVID19.

Santa Barbara, CA
