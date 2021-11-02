Priest in Wichita Diocese on leave, pending sexual abuse of a minor investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Catholic Diocese has placed the Rev. Michael Schemm, Church of the Resurrection , on administrative leave following allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

The Rev. Michael Schemm (Courtesy Catholic Diocese of Wichita)

A press release from the Catholic Diocese of Wichita, says that Bishop Carl A. Kemme announced Schemm’s leave came after an initial review by the Diocesan Review Board, which recommended the leave, while a full investigation was conducted.

“While on leave, Father Schemm will maintain his faculties as a priest and the diocese will continue its support. However, Father Schemm will be restricted from offering sacraments and preaching in the Catholic Diocese of Wichita until the investigation has been completed,” the press release said.

The Diocese said that law enforcement has been notified of the allegations. The release did not give any details about the nature of the alleged abuse, including when or where it is alleged to have occurred. KSN has reached out to local law enforcement to see the status of any investigation.

The release said, “Every allegation of sexual abuse of a minor against a bishop, priest, religious or member of the laity representing the church will be addressed professionally, transparently and thoroughly according to the Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People , so that justice will be served and that victims will find healing.”

Father Michael Schemm’s assignments:

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Wichita – Assistant Pastor: 6/21/93 – 7/10/96

St. Patrick, Parsons – Pastor: 7/11/96 – 6/27/01

Christ the King, Wichita – Pastor: 6/28/01 – 7/1/07

St. James, Augusta – Pastor: 7/02/07 – 6/18/18

Church of the Resurrection, Wichita – Pastor: 6/19/18 – Present

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has asked that anyone who has been the victim of sexual misconduct by members of the clergy, report it to the KBI by calling 1-800-KS-CRIME (1-800-572-7463) or emailing clergyabuse@kbi.ks.gov.

The Diocese shared the information about its victim’s assistance coordinator and asked anyone to report abuse by calling 316-440-1757 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.