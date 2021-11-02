CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

San Luis Obispo police arrest four after various drugs, weapons found in vehicle

By Jessica Brest
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 7 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Four people were arrested in San Luis Obispo on Sunday after various drugs and weapons were found in their vehicle.

City police said they pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation around 12 p.m. near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Casa Street.

They said four people, from Grover Beach and San Luis Obispo, were inside the car when officers decided to perform a search of the vehicle.

During the search, police reported finding various amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, psilocybin mushrooms, prescription pills and drug paraphernalia.

A loaded handgun was also found inside the vehicle. Police checked and determined the handgun had recently been stolen from a home in SLO County.

The four people from the vehicle were arrested at the scene and received charges for being in possession of a controlled substance, being in possession of drug paraphernalia, some felony and misdemeanor warrants, having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle while in a public place, having a loaded firearm while under the influence and being in possession of stolen property.

