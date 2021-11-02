CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Jenna Dewan promoted to series regular

cartermatt.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in case you were wondering what the long-term status was going to be for Jenna Dewan on The Rookie, we now have a better sense of it. According to a new report from Deadline, the actress has been promoted to series regular for her role as firefighter Bailey Nune. We...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jenna Dewan's Future on 'The Rookie' Just Got Much Clearer

Jenna Dewan won't be leaving The Rookie anytime soon, at least if her recent promotion is any clue to her future on the show. After joining the ABC cop drama in the Season 3 finale, the actress, who stars as firefighter Bailey Nune, has been promoted to series regular for the current fourth season of the fan-favorite show, Deadline confirmed Monday.
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Who is playing Tim Bradford’s sister, father?

You may have heard already that some of Tim Bradford’s family is coming to The Rookie season 4 — now, we’ve got more news all about it!. According to a report from TVLine, former Gotham and The Tomorrow People star Peyton List (no, not the Peyton List who appears on Cobra Kai) is going to be playing Gennifer “Genny” Bradford on the upcoming December 12 episode. She is no-nonsense in a similar way to her brother, and she is going to turn up in Los Angeles to try and convince her brother to fix up and then sell their father’s house.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Fillion
Person
Jenna Dewan
The Hollywood Reporter

Jenna Dewan to Reprise ‘Supergirl’ Role on ‘Superman & Lois’ (Exclusive)

Lucy Lane will move from one DC Comics show at The CW to another. Jenna Dewan will reprise her role as Lucy Lane on the upcoming second season of Superman & Lois. The actress, who will be credited as a recurring player, first appeared as the sister to Lois Lane on Supergirl during a 13-episode season one run of the CBS turned The CW drama. Superman & Lois, renewed for a second season earlier this year, is the latest member of the Greg Berlanti-produced DC Comics universe on The CW and joins a roster including Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash and Supergirl. In its sixth season, the latter is marching toward its November series finale. Superman & Lois features Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their Supergirl roles of Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane, respectively, and returns next year with its second season. Dewan, currently recurring on ABC cop drama The Rookie, next appears as a judge on CBS’ Come Dance With Me. The dancing competition series filmed in Australia during the summer and will launch in the first half of 2022. Dewan is repped by UTA, Management 360 and attorney Dave Feldman.
TV SERIES
E! News

Jenna Dewan's Lucy Lane Is Heading to Another Superhero Show

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Supergirl! Or, at least, one of the characters from Supergirl. To our great surprise, Jenna Dewan isn't finished with the DC Comics world quite yet, as the Hollywood Reporter shared on Oct. 29 that the actress will be reprising her Supergirl role on the second season of The CW's Superman & Lois. For those who may not know, Dewan starred as Lucy Lane in season one of Supergirl—and it looks like she is ready to join up with her sister, Lois.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Jenna Dewan’s Lucy Lane Returns In Superman & Lois Season 2

Jenna Dewan’s Lucy Lane Returns In Superman & Lois Season 2. There’s a familiar face coming to Smallville next season on Superman & Lois. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenna Dewan has joined the cast as Lucy Lane, the younger sister of Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). This is a role that Dewan first played in Supergirl season 1. However, this will be her first Arrowverse appearance since 2016.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘The Witcher’ Trailer, ‘Servant’ Premiere Date, Jenna Dewan’s Lucy Lane Returns, ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Revived, Lindsey Morgan to Exit ‘Walker’, ‘Love Joy’ Trailer, and More!

Netflix released the trailer for the much anticipated second season of The Witcher. Season two is set to premiere on the streamer December 17. The third season of Apple TV+’s Servant has been given a premiere date. The ten episode new season will kick off January 21. The trailer for the season is out now.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superman Lois#Lapd#Abc
spoilertv.com

The Rookie - Season 4 - Jenna Dewan Promoted to Regular

Jenna Dewan has been promoted to series regular for the current fourth season of ABC cop drama The Rookie. Dewan plays firefighter Bailey Nune. Fun and unpredictable with a subversive sense of humor, Bailey was asked out by Nolan (Nathan Fillion) after a meet-cute in the Season 3 finale. Dewan, who has recurred heavily so far this season, appearing in four of the first six episodes, posted behind-the-scene photos and videos from the set of the show last week.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Good Doctor Is Already Losing Another Series Regular In Season 5

The Good Doctor is only a few episodes into its fifth season, but there have already been big changes to the status quo, and now another one is one the way when it comes to a series regular. Shortly after Antonia Thomas departed The Good Doctor in the Season 4 finale, the show’s newest series regular is departing as well. Fans will have to say goodbye to Osvaldo Benavides as Dr. Mateo Rendón Osma.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Rookie season 4 episode 6 spoilers: The hunt for buried treasure

There is so much to like about The Rookie season 4 episode 6 going into it, and a lot of our excitement comes down to two words: Buried treasure. How can you not be stoked about the idea of that? It’s a chance to see Officer John Nolan and some other characters in a totally different world, where they find themselves having to retrieve some gold.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Supergirl season 6 episode 19, 20 spoilers: The series finale event

Next week on The CW it’s finally here — Supergirl season 6 episode 19 and 20 will be a series finale event like no other. Over these two hours, Kara Danvers and her team of super-friends will work together to battle Nyxly and Lex Luthor, who have set their sights on some rather dastardly goals. They’ll have to pool their resources and push themselves to the absolute limits.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cartermatt.com

The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Michelle Young & The Bella Twins

Tuesday night brings us The Bachelorette episode 4 and in a way, this marks a whole new era for Michelle Young’s season. What’s going on here? For starters, she managed to get rid of both Jamie and Peter within a single week! If that’s not a good sign for the morale of her season, we don’t know what is. Moving forward she has a chance to get to know the remaining guys SO much better, and that includes an intense date and also an incredibly emotional one. Since we apparently can’t do a date anymore without some sort of celebrity cameo mixed in, you’re also going to be seeing The Bella Twins and Andy Grammer show up at some point.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

Where is Maddie on 9-1-1 season 5? Is Jennifer Love Hewitt leaving?

Where is Maddie on 9-1-1 season 5? Should you be concerned that Jennifer Love Hewitt is leaving? If you’ve got questions or concerns on both of these things, at this point we more than understand. She hasn’t been around for a little while now, and sometimes, an extended absence can lead to paranoia.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Power Book II: Ghost season 2 spoilers: Will Tariq need Davis’ help?

The Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere is coming on Starz in just over two weeks; want to take a larger look at what’s ahead?. For a lot of the off-season, one of the bigger questions we’ve been left to wonder is tied to the character of Davis MacLean. Method Man’s character was a big part of season 1 thanks to Tasha’s trial but with her going into Witness Protection, that story is tied together. The major development at the end of season 1 was Cooper Saxe seemingly getting set to just across the aisle and join him as a defense attorney.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Season 4 episode 6 discussion

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? If you are wondering about this very question, we’re happy to help within!. We have already seen the Nathan Fillion drama take one week off this season; luckily, we’re not going to see that happen tonight! There is an installment airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern titled “Poetic Justice” and based on early intel, this one looks to be rather fun. How can it not be when you’ve got a treasure hunt at the center of it? We imagine that a few characters probably wish that they could get involved in all of this — not that they’ll be able to because of their jobs. Instead, their task is trying to make sure that some of these hunters don’t get killed.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? Season 1 episode 7 spoilers

Is BMF new tonight on Starz? If you’re wondering about that or the state of season 1 episode 7 coming up, we’ve got all the news within. Let’s start things off here with the bad news: Alas, there is no new episode on the air. The network is giving everyone a chance to spend the next week trying to catch up — it’s frustrating for sure, but this is something that they do quite often with a lot of their shows. We can’t say that there’s anything altogether shocking about what they’re doing here. The series will return to the network on November 14 with an installment titled “All in the Family,” one that just so happens to be directed by 50 Cent! He’s an executive producer behind the scenes on the show; now, he’ll be putting down his footprint in an entirely different way.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Showtrial season 1 episode 3 spoilers: Preparing for the trial

Following what you’re seeing on BBC One today, are you curious to learn more about Showtrial season 1 episode 3? Let’s just say that there’s a lot of stuff that is about to come around the corner. Episode 3 serves as the midway point of the story and ultimately, the...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy