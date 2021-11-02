Wizards' Davis Bertans: Done for night

In case y’all forgot, Derrick Rose still holds the record for being the youngest ever NBA MVP. The New York Knicks star made history several years ago when he bagged the coveted individual award at the age of 22. Right now, though, it looks like his son PJ is going to be gunning for that same record soon.
Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
The Los Angeles Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma to the Washington Wizards during the offseason in the deal that ultimately netted them Russell Westbrook. So far, the trade seems to be working out well for Kuzma. Five games into the season Kuzma is averaging 15.2 points per game, his highest total in three seasons. Moreover, he is also averaging a career-high 10.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers failed to come to terms on a rookie contract extension this offseason. After a summer of chatter about the organization’s desire to trade him, few were shocked. As it turns out, however, both sides actually came much closer to a deal than anyone realized.
It seems like there is always some drama surrounding NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. This time, it is about his vaccination status and this will impact his playing status this season. If the Nets do not want to commit to Irving long-term, could it turn into a potential trade?
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James couldn’t help but react after witnessing Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio go nuclear against the New York Knicks at The Garden. Rubio basically stole the “King of New York” title to whoever owns it with his epic performance on Sunday night. The Cavs guard...
The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a hot start to the new season with a shiny 8-1 record, and Steph Curry looking like he could win his third MVP Award. After making the NBA Finals for five seasons in a row (and winning three times), the Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected from the Denver Nuggets' win over the Miami Heat on Monday night after delivering a cheap shot to Markieff Morris in the closing minutes of the game. The medical staff initially brought a stretcher onto the floor for Morris -- who was also ejected from the contest -- but he was able to walk off on his own. Jokic was officially given an unsportsmanlike conduct foul, while Morris was assessed a flagrant foul 2.
Washington is on the road in New York facing the Brooklyn Nets tonight. This will be a reunion with the Nets and their former point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie played for the Nets from 2016 till 2020 and was traded to Washington in August of 2021. He last played for the Nets in December 2020 when sustained a partial year of his ACL.
The Warriors have plenty of Curry’s flurries. They’ve recently added Poole parties. And now they’ve got Otto shows. On a Sunday night when Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 45 points, it was Otto Porter Jr. who had the most thrilling sequence of scoring to trigger the Warriors’ 120-107 victory over the Houston Rockets at Chase Center.
Kyle Kuzma has been a crucial cog in the Washington Wizards’ 2-1 start to the season – and it hasn’t just been because of his scoring ability. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward has grabbed 13 rebounds per games in his first three contests in Washington. He’s also provided a defensive presence at the forward spot with Rui Hachimura still on the sidelines. Kuzma credits his former teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis for helping turn him into a multi-faceted contributor.
After missing the second half of the Celtics’ back-to-back road trip in Charlotte with a left abductor strain, Al Horford is probable for tomorrow’s tip against the Washington Wizards. The team has remained cautious in Horford’s second stint in Boston. Even though the 35-year-old played only 28 games last season...
The Washington Wizards took down the Indiana Pacers in their home opener Friday night, 135-134 in overtime in a game that will go down as an instant classic for those that were there. Here were the top quotes from the big win. Spencer Dinwiddie on the crowd for opening night:
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton left Sunday's game against the New York Knicks after suffering an injury to his left knee. The 22-year-old has been excellent throughout his young career, averaging 20.2 points across his first three seasons. He posted career bests in points (24.2 PPG), assists (4.4 APG) and field-goal percentage (47.5 percent) in the 2020-21 season.
The Boston Celtics forced their second double-overtime of the season just 6 games in against the Washington Wizards on the road Saturday, but with a near-historic drought from 3-point range and a late drought from all over the court would ultimately doom the team to fall to 2 – 4 with a 115 – 112 loss.
