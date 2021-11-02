76ers' Danny Green: Out with hamstring issue

Danny Green totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3PT), grabbed three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in the 76ers' 113-103 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday. Green has struggled somewhat to get going this season. He started Monday night's game playing well, logging 11 points in 19 minutes. It appeared he was on his way to his highest-scoring performance of the young season when hamstring tightness caused him to be removed from the game. His status for Wednesday's game against Chicago is still unclear, so make sure you check his progress ahead of tip-off.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO