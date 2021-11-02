CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers' Danny Green: Out with hamstring issue

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Green won't return to Monday's game against the Trail Blazers due to left...

www.cbssports.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danny Green discusses Tyrese Maxey's performance in new role for Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been trying to figure out how to run their offense without Ben Simmons and are transitioning that responsibility to young Tyrese Maxey. The second-year guard has been the team’s starting point guard to begin the 2021-22 season, and there have been predictable ups and downs. He is not a true point guard: He natural focus is more on scoring than distributing, but he is learning.
inquirer.com

Sixers’ Tobias Harris and Danny Green might face extended absences

The 76ers have had practice dealing with undermanned rosters. They’re going to have to lean on those experiences in the coming days, if not a little longer. The Sixers (5-2) will be without starters Tobias Harris and Danny Green in Wednesday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls at the Wells Fargo Center. Harris, who is vaccinated, will miss his second straight game due to the NBA COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Meanwhile, Green is sidelined with left hamstring tightness.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Danny Green scores 11 points, leaves early on Monday

Danny Green totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3PT), grabbed three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in the 76ers' 113-103 win over the Trail Blazers on Monday. Green has struggled somewhat to get going this season. He started Monday night's game playing well, logging 11 points in 19 minutes. It appeared he was on his way to his highest-scoring performance of the young season when hamstring tightness caused him to be removed from the game. His status for Wednesday's game against Chicago is still unclear, so make sure you check his progress ahead of tip-off.
NBA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Danny Green (hamstring) ruled out on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green (hamstring) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Green will not be available after Philadelphia's veteran experienced left hamstring tightness. Expect Matisse Thybulle to see more minutes against a Chicago unit rated 16th in defensive efficiency per numberFire's power rankings. Per Rotogrinders'...
NBA
Bleacher Report

76ers' Danny Green Expected to Miss 'At Least a Couple of Games,' Doc Rivers Says

Philadelphia 76ers guard Danny Green suffered a hamstring injury in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers and it could keep him out for an extended stretch. "My guess is at least a couple of games. At least," head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Wednesday. Green had already been ruled...
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Assumes Sixers Starter Danny Green Will Miss Multiple Games

The Sixers weren't in an ideal situation heading into Monday night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. With Joel Embiid getting a planned night of rest, Ben Simmons sitting out due to personal reasons, and Tobias Harris testing positive for COVID-19 before tip-off, the 76ers went in without three key starters versus Portland.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Matisse Thybulle: Starting for injured Green

Thybulle is starting Wednesday's game against the Bulls. With Danny Green (hamstring) and Tobias Harris (COVID-19 protocols) out, Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz get the starts at forward. Per 36 minutes, Thybulle is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 steals, 3.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.3 blocks.
NBA
Yardbarker

Sixers' Danny Green Could Make Return vs. Bulls on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers could use some reinforcements on Saturday night. As their injury report has extended over the last few days, Philly has been forced to play short-handed all week long. Saturday night won't be any different regardless, but one player who has missed the last couple of games could be back in the lineup to face the Chicago Bulls on the road.
NBA
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Deemed questionable Saturday

Green (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Chicago. Although Green was originally expected to miss this one, it seems likely now that the veteran may return to the lineup following a two-game absence. Green hasn't played since Nov. 1 against Portland. Though if Green is deemed unavailable Saturday, expect Matisse Thybulle to make a third straight start.
NBA
All 76ers

Furkan Korkmaz in, Danny Green Out vs. Bulls on Saturday

Sixers veteran forward Furkan Korkmaz will make his return on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls after missing Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons due to wrist soreness. Danny Green, on the other hand, will miss his third-straight game due to hamstring tightness. The 76ers have been short-handed all week...
NBA
fastphillysports.com

DANNY GREEN IFFY FOR SIXERS TONIGHT — THYBULLE STILL OUT

Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe (health and safety protocols) have been ruled out for tonight’s Sixers game against the Knicks at the Wells. Thybulle will sit for a second consecutive game, and the hope is that Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) will be cleared to return. As for Joe, he...
NBA
