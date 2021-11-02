CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Elon Musk's Net Worth Grew By The Value Of These 3 Companies Combined Today

By Aaron Bry
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMondays are often, well, mundane. But not today for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. Tesla's stock continued its strong run today, trading up more...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackberry Ltd#Tesla Shares#Elon Musk S Net Worth#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Boston Beer Co Inc#Sam Rrb#Harley Davidson Inc#Hog
AFP

Tesla shares fall after Musk's 'soap opera' Twitter poll

Tesla's share price plunged Monday in the latest controversy sparked by CEO Elon Musk, who was facing criticism for letting his Twitter followers decide whether he should sell billions in company stock. The episode, described by one analyst as "another bizarre soap opera", is the most recent example of real world trouble following the often provocative tweets from one of the world's richest people. The controversy -- which pushed Tesla down about three percent by 1700 GMT -- started Saturday with Musk targeting a push from US Democratic lawmakers to tax billionaires by targeting their stocks, which are usually taxed only when sold. In what appeared to be a protest against the now stalled proposal, Musk wrote on Twitter that he doesn't get a cash salary so he would be forced to sell shares to pay any sizable levy.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Bitcoin Is Now Bigger Than Tesla Again As It Hits Fresh All-Time High — These Companies Are The Next Targets

Apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has again surpassed electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in terms of market capitalization and now has the market cap of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) as well as oil company Saudi Aramco in its sight. What Happened: Bitcoin’s market capitalization reached $1.29 trillion after...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for PaySign (PAYS)?

There are no upcoming dividends for PaySign. PaySign’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 9, 2021. There is no upcoming split for PaySign. What sector and industry does PaySign (PAYS) operate in?. A. PaySign is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Establishment Labs Hldgs (ESTA)?

Q Does Establishment Labs Hldgs (ESTA) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Establishment Labs Hldgs. When is Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) reporting earnings?. A. Establishment Labs Hldgs’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 9, 2021. Q. Is Establishment Labs Hldgs (ESTA) going to split?. A.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for AssetMark Financial Hldgs (AMK)?

Q Does AssetMark Financial Hldgs (AMK) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for AssetMark Financial Hldgs. When is AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) reporting earnings?. A. AssetMark Financial Hldgs’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 9, 2021. Q. Is AssetMark Financial Hldgs (AMK) going to split?. A.
STOCKS
AFP

Twitter votes Elon Musk should sell 10 percent of Tesla stock

Twitter has spoken -- after Elon Musk polled his more than 62 million followers on whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla shares, by Sunday a majority had voted "yes." "I was prepared to accept either outcome," said Musk, who regularly takes to Twitter to make unexpected announcements or surprising comments. He did not specify when or how he plans to sell the shares. The electric car maker's query on Saturday night follows a proposal by US Congressional Democrats to tax the super wealthy more heavily by targeting stocks, which are usually only taxed when sold. Musk had already criticized the proposal at the end of October, tweeting: "Eventually, they run out of other people's money and then they come for you."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy