When Google launched its app store under the name Android Market back in 2008, it had only 13 apps. But fast forward to 2021, and Google’s flagship app store is home to over 2.7 million apps, as per the latest data from Statista. It can be hard to find quality apps with so many apps flooding the app store and new apps being continuously added. That’s why each year Google holds Google Play Best of Awards, helping users discover new apps, games, books and giving exposure to developers and publishers. Well, it’s almost time for this year’s Google Best Awards as Google has opened up user voting for the best app and game of 2021.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO