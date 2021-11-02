CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Beacon Roofing Supply Buys Midway Wholesale For Undisclosed Sum

By Akanksha
Benzinga
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has acquired Midway Sales & Distributing, Inc (Midway Wholesale), a Midwest distributor of residential and commercial exterior building and...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF)?

Q Does American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for American Hotel Inc Props. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.11 on November 29, 2018. Q. When is American Hotel Inc Props (OTC:AHOTF) reporting earnings?. A. American Hotel Inc Props’s $Q3 earnings...
ECONOMY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Supply shortages: Consider buying these 4 items soon

DETROIT – This week Help Me Hank has been working to find solutions as the nation faces supply shortages and big shipping delays. The supply shortages could impact everything from your Thanksgiving dinner to how you deal with winter weather. Here are the four items you should be as soon...
Benzinga

Montrose Acquires Environmental Consulting Firm Horizon For Undisclosed Sum

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (NYSE: MEG) acquires Horizon Water and Environment, LLC for undisclosed financial terms. Oakland, California-based Horizon performs various environmental consulting services for state and local government organizations. Horizon's leadership team, including founder and Managing Principal Kenneth Schwarz, will join Montrose's Planning & Ecosystem Consulting segment. The addition...
MONTROSE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
State
Nebraska State
Benzinga

Forward Air Acquires BarOle Trucking, TKI Intermodal For Undisclosed Sum

Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ: FWRD) has entered into two separate agreements to acquire the assets of BarOle Trucking, Inc. and the trucking-related assets of TKI Intermodal, LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Forward Air noted that the acquisitions are a part of its strategy focused on infrastructure investment to advance...
INDUSTRY
FingerLakes1.com

Perfect guidelines for buying jewelry in wholesale

To most people, both men, and women, jewelry is a necessity. Jewelry gives an ordinary outfit a distinctive look and also makes the wearer look stylish and unique. The jewelry market has continued to expand by the day, and if you wish to join this lucrative industry, you are on the right path. It is a profitable business. More people are learning how to accessorize their outfits; hence the market is bound to continue growing. If you intend to open a jewelry business, you should purchase them wholesale. By doing so, you can save a lot of money and make good profits.
APPAREL
smarteranalyst.com

Beacon Acquires Midway; Shares Up 2.1%

Beacon (BECN) has acquired Midway Sales & Distributing, Inc., a roofing and exteriors distributor in the Midwest area. The financial terms of the deal are currently being kept under wraps. Beacon sells residential and non-residential roofing products, as well as building-related products in the United States. Beacon shares gained 2.1%...
MARKETS
Benzinga

MarineMax Acquires Texas MasterCraft For Undisclosed Sum

MarineMax Inc (NYSE: HZO) has acquired the assets of Texas MasterCraft, a full-service Dallas, Texas area towboat dealer, for an undisclosed sum. Jimmy Harvell launched Texas MasterCraft in 2001, after several years of teaching as a waterski pro and working with various other Dallas area dealerships. Texas MasterCraft generated revenue...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofing#Price Action#Cash And Cash Equivalents#Beacon Roofing Supply#Becn#Midway Wholesale
Benzinga

Liquidity Services Acquires Bid4Assets For Undisclosed Sum

Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ: LQDT) has acquired Bid4Assets, an online marketplace focused on conducting real property auctions for the government, for an undisclosed sum. The company expects the transaction to accelerate its penetration of the large and fragmented municipal government real estate market. Silver Spring, Maryland-based Bid4Assets has completed the...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

XPEL Acquires invisiFRAME For Undisclosed Sum

XPEL Inc (NASDAQ: XPEL) has agreed to acquire invisiFRAME Ltd, a provider of custom-tailored bicycle frame protection kits in the U.K., for an undisclosed sum. invisiFRAME primarily sells direct-to-consumer through its website and also directly supplies bicycle shops across the U.K, Europe, Australia, and the U.S. "As we continue to...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Beacon Roofing Supply, Enfusion, Nerdy And More

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, especially when markets are uncertain or near highs. Beneficial owners made some the most notable insider purchases last week. Some insiders took advantage of public offerings of shares as well. Conventional wisdom says that insiders and 10% owners really only...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

WillScot Mobile Mini Acquires Sommer's Mobile Leasing For Undisclosed Sum

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WSC) has closed the acquisition of regional Modular Space company Sommer's Mobile Leasing, Inc. for undisclosed financial terms. This acquisition adds about 1,200 modular units and about 500 storage units in the company's existing U.S. markets in Ohio and West Virginia. WillScot funded the...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Fuel Tech (FTEK)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Fuel Tech. When is Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) reporting earnings?. Fuel Tech’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 9, 2021. Q. Is Fuel Tech (FTEK) going to split?. A. There is no upcoming split for Fuel Tech. Q. What sector and industry does...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Hudson Global Acquires Karani, LLC For Undisclosed Sum

Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ: HSON) has acquired Karani, LLC ("Karani"), a Chicago-headquartered recruiting services provider that serves mainly U.S.-based customers from its operations in India and the Philippines. Deal terms were not disclosed. Karani partners with recruitment and staffing firms to assist with recruiting, sourcing, screening, onboarding, and other talent-related...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Advanced Emissions Solns (ADES)?

Q Does Advanced Emissions Solns (ADES) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Advanced Emissions Solns. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.08 on February 20, 2020. Q. When is Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) reporting earnings?. A. Advanced Emissions Solns’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

7 Retail Stocks to Buy Regardless of Supply Shortages

Generally, around the beginning of November, business media starts writing about the best retail stocks to buy to take advantage of the traditional holiday shopping season. That’s generally considered to begin on Thanksgiving Day or Black Friday and run until Christmas Eve. However, with all the supply shortages the U.S....
RETAIL
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS)?

Q Does Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) pay a dividend?. There are no upcoming dividends for Intercorp Financial Servs. When is Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) reporting earnings?. A. Intercorp Financial Servs’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $November 9, 2021. Q. Is Intercorp Financial Servs (IFS) going to split?. A.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy