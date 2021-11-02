CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene accrues nearly $50,000 in fines for not following House mask mandate

By Matthew Miller
 7 days ago

R ep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, has accrued some $48,000 in fines for violating the House chamber's mask mandate.

Greene has been fined at least seven times this year for violating the mandate , according to the House Ethics Committee. Greene was documented not wearing a mask in the chamber 20 times in a letter dated Oct. 28 from the House Sergeant-at-Arms William Walker, the Hill reports.

"You have been observed not wearing a mask on July 29, August 2, September 20, 21, 23, 24, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1, 12, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, and 27, and have been asked by a member of my staff to wear a mask while in the Hall of the House of Representatives on each occasion unless recognized to speak by the chair," Walker wrote in the letter.

Despite the daunting fines, Greene said she will not be backing down on her stand against the "authoritarian" mandates.

"I will continue my stand on the House floor against authoritarian Democrat mandates, because I don’t want the American people to stand alone,” Greene said in a Monday statement .

The House issued a mask mandate in July 2020 amid coronavirus concerns. Fines were later enforced after several Republicans took a stand against the mandate. A fine of $500 is given for first-time offenders, and a fine of $2,500 is given for subsequent offenses.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, also a Georgia Republican, has been fined a total of $8,000 for not wearing a mask in the chamber, according to the House Ethics Committee.

