If reading the words “Let’s go Brandon” drives you up a wall, well, that’s the plan. The phrase sprang to life after NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast’s fateful effort to interview auto racer Brandon Brown, who had just won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series race. During the interview, a crowd behind Stavast could be heard loudly chanting “F--- Joe Biden,” a phrase Stavast interpreted for her audience as “Let’s go Brandon.” Conservatives argued that Stavast’s “correction” was further evidence that the national media was out to protect President Joe Biden at all costs.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 13 HOURS AGO