AAC releases football all-conference selections including Players of the Year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the All-American Conference released their all-league players for the high school football season. Below are the first and second team offensive, defensive and special teams selections.
Fitch senior Devin Sherwood was named Offensive Player of the Year while Canfield’s Toby Smith was named Defensive Player of the Year.
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
OL Marrall Brown, Warren Harding, Senior
OL Nick Bowen, Canfield, Senior
OL Joseph Sferra, Boardman, Senior
OL Gage Gibson, Howland, Senior
OL Colin Moore, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
QB/Ath Broc Lowry, Canfield, Junior
QB/Ath Dalys Jett, Warren Harding, Junior
QB/Ath Terence Thomas, Boardman, Senior
WR Dom Foster, Warren Harding, Senior
WR Oliver Kovass, Canfield, Senior
WR Cam Thompson, Boardman, Senior
WR Tyler Evans, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
QB Devin Sherwood, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
RB Mike Crawford, Canfield, Senior
RB Matt Woomer, Howland, Senior
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
OL Cayden Murphy, Warren Harding, Junior
OL AJ Murphy, Canfield, Junior
OL Cortland Love, Boardman, Senior
OL Grant Myers, Howland, Senior
OL Rocco Odom, Austintown-Fitch, Junior
Ath Cam Smith, Austintown-Fitch, Junior
WR Tyriq Ivory, Warren Harding, Senior
WR Paolo Papalia, Canfield, Senior
WR Anthony Hightower, Boardman, Senior
WR Jayden Eley, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
RB DJ Williams, Austintown-Fitch, Sophomore
RB Tyree Mitchell, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Kincaide Tyson, Warren Harding, Senior
DL Aaron Hively, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
DL Dom Marzano, Canfield, Junior
DL Josh Fitzgerald, Austintown-Fitch, Junior
LB Sean O’Horo, Boardman, Senior
LB Davonte McElroy, Warren Harding, Senior
LB Tazion Wallace, Warren Harding, Senior
LB Toby Smith, Canfield, Senior
DB Drew Carocce, Canfield, Senior
DB Luca Massucci, Howland, Senior
DB DeShawn Vaughn, Austintown-Fitch, Sophomore
DB Dan Evans, Austintown-Fitch, Sophomore
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Fernando Ortiz, Boardman, Junior
DL Carter Baugher, Howland, Junior
DL Hunter Kanotz, Canfield, Junior
DL Caden Kohout, Canfield, Junior
LB CJ Schisler, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
LB Marco Massucci, Howland, Junior
LB Jared Mahood, Boardman, Junior
DB Stephen Conti, Boardman, Senior
DB Sam Vacha, Howland, Junior
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K Josiah Berni, Austintown-Fitch, Junior
K Zach Ahmed Canfield Senior
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K Cole Congson Boardman Senior
