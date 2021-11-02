CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

AAC releases football all-conference selections including Players of the Year

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXbgg_0cjbUQXr00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the All-American Conference released their all-league players for the high school football season. Below are the first and second team offensive, defensive and special teams selections.

Fitch senior Devin Sherwood was named Offensive Player of the Year while Canfield’s Toby Smith was named Defensive Player of the Year.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
OL Marrall Brown, Warren Harding, Senior
OL Nick Bowen, Canfield, Senior
OL Joseph Sferra, Boardman, Senior
OL Gage Gibson, Howland, Senior
OL Colin Moore, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
QB/Ath Broc Lowry, Canfield, Junior
QB/Ath Dalys Jett, Warren Harding, Junior
QB/Ath Terence Thomas, Boardman, Senior
WR Dom Foster, Warren Harding, Senior
WR Oliver Kovass, Canfield, Senior
WR Cam Thompson, Boardman, Senior
WR Tyler Evans, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
QB Devin Sherwood, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
RB Mike Crawford, Canfield, Senior
RB Matt Woomer, Howland, Senior

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
OL Cayden Murphy, Warren Harding, Junior
OL AJ Murphy, Canfield, Junior
OL Cortland Love, Boardman, Senior
OL Grant Myers, Howland, Senior
OL Rocco Odom, Austintown-Fitch, Junior
Ath Cam Smith, Austintown-Fitch, Junior
WR Tyriq Ivory, Warren Harding, Senior
WR Paolo Papalia, Canfield, Senior
WR Anthony Hightower, Boardman, Senior
WR Jayden Eley, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
RB DJ Williams, Austintown-Fitch, Sophomore
RB Tyree Mitchell, Austintown-Fitch, Senior

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Kincaide Tyson, Warren Harding, Senior
DL Aaron Hively, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
DL Dom Marzano, Canfield, Junior
DL Josh Fitzgerald, Austintown-Fitch, Junior
LB Sean O’Horo, Boardman, Senior
LB Davonte McElroy, Warren Harding, Senior
LB Tazion Wallace, Warren Harding, Senior
LB Toby Smith, Canfield, Senior
DB Drew Carocce, Canfield, Senior
DB Luca Massucci, Howland, Senior
DB DeShawn Vaughn, Austintown-Fitch, Sophomore
DB Dan Evans, Austintown-Fitch, Sophomore

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Fernando Ortiz, Boardman, Junior
DL Carter Baugher, Howland, Junior
DL Hunter Kanotz, Canfield, Junior
DL Caden Kohout, Canfield, Junior
LB CJ Schisler, Austintown-Fitch, Senior
LB Marco Massucci, Howland, Junior
LB Jared Mahood, Boardman, Junior
DB Stephen Conti, Boardman, Senior
DB Sam Vacha, Howland, Junior

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K Josiah Berni, Austintown-Fitch, Junior
K Zach Ahmed Canfield Senior

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
K Cole Congson Boardman Senior

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKBN

Cardinal Mooney High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The defending District champion Cardinal Mooney Cardinals are seeking another deep run in the playoffs this year. After posting a 17-5 mark last year, the Cardinals appear to be another tough out in this season’s basketball landscape. “We expect to compete for a Steel Valley championship and another district championship,” states […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Warren JFK High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – “We expect to build upon the tradition of winning in the tournament,” indicates coach Mark Komlanc. “It’s no accident we’ve won three district titles in 5 years and back-to-back [district] championships. The guys know what it takes and they understand that each year is different but the expectations don’t change. Excel […]
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canfield, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Boardman, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
City
Canfield, OH
Canfield, OH
Football
WKBN

Campbell Memorial High School Boys’ Basketball Preview

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – “We’re very excited about this season,” states coach Nick Canterino. “We have a great group of senior leaders and a nice mixture of young talent to go along with the older players. We’re expecting big things from this group.” Returning from last year’s team are starters Zach Luciano, Christian James and […]
CAMPBELL, OH
WKBN

From Youngstown South High to WCC Freshman of the Year

MORAGA, California (WKBN) – From Youngstown’s South High School to Moraga, California’s St. Mary’s College – Booker Newberry made an impact as he was named the West Coast Conference’s Freshman of the Year. In 1991-92, Newberry played in 22 games averaging 5.2 points and hauling down 2.6 boards while shooting 65% from the floor (52-80). […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aac#American Football#Wr#Rb
WKBN

Buckeyes, coach Ryan Day preparing for Purdue

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day will be talking about the Buckeyes’ upcoming game against Purdue, during his regular news conference, at noon, Tuesday.   You can watch his news conference here on NBC4i.com. The Buckeyes and the Boilermakers are both coming off big wins.   No. 6 Ohio State (8-1) survived its trip […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy