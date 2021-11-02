AAC releases football all-conference selections including Players of the Year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, the All-American Conference released their all-league players for the high school football season. Below are the first and second team offensive, defensive and special teams selections.

Fitch senior Devin Sherwood was named Offensive Player of the Year while Canfield’s Toby Smith was named Defensive Player of the Year.

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

OL Marrall Brown, Warren Harding, Senior

OL Nick Bowen, Canfield, Senior

OL Joseph Sferra, Boardman, Senior

OL Gage Gibson, Howland, Senior

OL Colin Moore, Austintown-Fitch, Senior

QB/Ath Broc Lowry, Canfield, Junior

QB/Ath Dalys Jett, Warren Harding, Junior

QB/Ath Terence Thomas, Boardman, Senior

WR Dom Foster, Warren Harding, Senior

WR Oliver Kovass, Canfield, Senior

WR Cam Thompson, Boardman, Senior

WR Tyler Evans, Austintown-Fitch, Senior

QB Devin Sherwood, Austintown-Fitch, Senior

RB Mike Crawford, Canfield, Senior

RB Matt Woomer, Howland, Senior

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

OL Cayden Murphy, Warren Harding, Junior

OL AJ Murphy, Canfield, Junior

OL Cortland Love, Boardman, Senior

OL Grant Myers, Howland, Senior

OL Rocco Odom, Austintown-Fitch, Junior

Ath Cam Smith, Austintown-Fitch, Junior

WR Tyriq Ivory, Warren Harding, Senior

WR Paolo Papalia, Canfield, Senior

WR Anthony Hightower, Boardman, Senior

WR Jayden Eley, Austintown-Fitch, Senior

RB DJ Williams, Austintown-Fitch, Sophomore

RB Tyree Mitchell, Austintown-Fitch, Senior

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Kincaide Tyson, Warren Harding, Senior

DL Aaron Hively, Austintown-Fitch, Senior

DL Dom Marzano, Canfield, Junior

DL Josh Fitzgerald, Austintown-Fitch, Junior

LB Sean O’Horo, Boardman, Senior

LB Davonte McElroy, Warren Harding, Senior

LB Tazion Wallace, Warren Harding, Senior

LB Toby Smith, Canfield, Senior

DB Drew Carocce, Canfield, Senior

DB Luca Massucci, Howland, Senior

DB DeShawn Vaughn, Austintown-Fitch, Sophomore

DB Dan Evans, Austintown-Fitch, Sophomore

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Fernando Ortiz, Boardman, Junior

DL Carter Baugher, Howland, Junior

DL Hunter Kanotz, Canfield, Junior

DL Caden Kohout, Canfield, Junior

LB CJ Schisler, Austintown-Fitch, Senior

LB Marco Massucci, Howland, Junior

LB Jared Mahood, Boardman, Junior

DB Stephen Conti, Boardman, Senior

DB Sam Vacha, Howland, Junior

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K Josiah Berni, Austintown-Fitch, Junior

K Zach Ahmed Canfield Senior

SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K Cole Congson Boardman Senior

