CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, IN

Indy police make arrest after Southport High School student killed in shooting on Indy’s south side

By FOX59 Web
FOX59
FOX59
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xl2Hq_0cjbTyOe00

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police have arrested a suspect in a south side shooting that killed a Southport High School student.

IMPD is not releasing the individual’s name or photo at this time, citing “investigative procedures that need to be completed.” IMPD said the suspect is 22 years old.

Police characterized the shooting as a “disturbance between two known individuals.”

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, an IMPD officer was in the area of the 3600 block of South Keystone Avenue and heard gunshots.

A 17-year-old who had been shot was found in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station.

Additional officers were called, and the victim was transported to the hospital. However, he later died from his injuries.

Perry Township Schools confirmed Tuesday morning that the deceased was a student at Southport High School.

The district issued a statement:

Perry Township Schools has been informed of an incident last night resulting in the death of a Southport High School student.  Counseling will be provided to any staff or student affected by this loss, and we are prepared to bring in additional help if necessary.

Our thoughts, prayers and support are with the friends and family of this Southport High student.

Police believe there was an exchange of gunfire, and some of the shots came from inside a vehicle.

“The most frustrating part about this is that there, to my understanding, there were two small children inside of one of those vehicles,” said IMPD’s William Young. “I’m happy to say, neither one of those children were injured.”

Police are speaking with a person of interest. They do ask that anyone in the area who may have seen or heard anything to come forward with that information.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Brian Lambert at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317)327-3475 or e-mail him at Brian.Lambert@indy.gov .

You can also share that information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Southport, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Southport, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Keystone, IN
City
Southport, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

Argument over parking space leads to shooting of woman in her home

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on the near northeast side that started out as an argument between neighbors. IMPD says officers were called out the 1700 block of East 34th St. around 8 p.m. Monday night in response to a person shot. Investigators learned that an argument over a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead in shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating the discovery of a person found shot to death in the 5200 block of Butler Terrace early Monday. Officers were called to the area on a report of a person shot. They located the adult male victim — possibly in his 30s — in a wooded area, with […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD Homicide Detectives make arrest in July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Homicide Detectives have identified and arrested 41-year-old Alsham Laster for his alleged involvement in the murder of 43-year-old Latisha Burnett back in July. On Friday Homicide Detectives arrested Laster on a warrant for murder for his alleged involvement in the death of Burnett.  IMPD Southwest District officers, the SWAT team, and the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Southport High School#Indy#Police#Indianapolis Metropolitan#The Impd Homicide Office
FOX59

Richmond police chase street sweeper early Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department had an unusual pursuit early Sunday morning. The Richmond Police Department said third-shift officers responded to the 900 block of Butler Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person driving a piece of heavy machinery recklessly. Police say they got reports that the driver […]
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Deadly shooting at Five Guys in downtown Indy

UPDATE: IMPD has said the victim has passed away, despite all life-saving efforts. A homicide investigation is underway, but it is unclear if it is criminal homicide. The shooting happened inside the Five Guys restaurant downtown near Washington St. and Pennsylvania Ave. The victim was later identified as 49-year-old Kristopher Kujawa. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: INDIANAPOLIS — […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Cemetery, school playground vandalized in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind.- Vandals hit a Putnam County cemetery over the weekend, knocking down 18 headstones in the New Maysville Cemetery. Some of the headstones were hundreds of years old. “It’s sad. It’s very sad,” said Corporal Scott Ducker, with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. A Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the damage while he […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Foul play suspected in deaths of Mount Vernon couple in their 70s

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (AP) — The deaths of a couple in their 70s at their southwestern Indiana home are being investigated by police detectives as homicides. The Posey County coroner on Sunday identified the victims as 74-year-old John Hall and 74-year-old Elizabeth Hall. A relative was checking on their welfare and found the bodies Saturday […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
FOX59

Driver wearing body armor leads police on chase in Northwest Indiana

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — A 47-year-old Illinois man wearing body armor has been arrested after leading state police on a high-speed chase in northwestern Indiana. The chase started about 2 a.m. Monday when a trooper attempted to stop an SUV that was traveling east on Interstate 94 at 93 mph, police said. State police […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

UPDATE: IMPD in search of 23-year-old missing female, found

INDIANAPOLIS — Update: Madison has been found and is safe. IMPD Missing Persons Detectives ask the community to help in the search of missing 23-year-old Madison Riley. Riley is described as 5’2″, 95 pounds, brown hair, and blue eyes. Last seen in the area of 700 Mass Ave wearing a burgundy zip-up sweatshirt, black pants, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Pedestrian struck in Fishers, Allisonville Road shut down

FISHERS, Ind. — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Allisonville Road in Fishers nearby the intersection on 141st Street and transported to an area hospital. Allisonville Road will be closed on both sides for several hours. Fishers Police Department said the driver is staying on the scene and cooperating with the active and […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating east side shooting that leaves one dead

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Police Department is investigating after a person died following a shooting on the city’s east side. Shortly after 5:00 a.m., IMPD officers responded to 5462 Massachusetts Avenue, the Famous Grand Bar, on reports of a person shot. The victim, first reported in critical condition, was pronounced dead less than an hour […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD seeks community assistance in locating missing woman

UPDATE: IMPD said on Twitter that they have found Allison Hall safely. They thank the community for their help in finding her. ORIGINAL ARTICLE: INDIANAPOLIS — Missing Persons Detectives at IMPD are asking for the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Allison Hall, who was last seen in the area of 1800 Keystone Lakes Drive. Hall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Fatal: Single-vehicle crash at 106th and Ditch

Carmel, Ind. — At approximately 7:33 a.m. Saturday, Carmel PD and Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of 106th and Ditch Road. It appears that a truck heading westbound at a high speed did not negotiate the intersection properly and crashed into the structure in the middle of the intersection. As […]
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

FOX59

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy