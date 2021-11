The price of bitcoin has hit a new all-time high on Tuesday, continuing a record-breaking rally that has pushed the overall crypto market close to $3 trillion.Ethereum (ether) also saw a fresh price peak, while Cardano (ada) and other major cryptocurrencies experienced a significant surge overnight.The $3 trillion crypto market cap is now worth more than the top dozen of the world’s largest banks, with industry experts attributing this to massive institutional investment and renewed interest from retail investors.“It reflects what we have been saying all along, that bitcoin is the future,” Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer of the cryptocurrency...

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO