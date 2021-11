WHAT WE KNOW – First accumulating snow for northern Minnesota is expected later this week – Strong winds for all of Minnesota, wintry weather impacts on Friday morning – Much colder weekend to follow, with the possibility of more snow WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will accumulate up north – If rain in the metro will transition to snow – When the flakes will first start falling MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coldest air Minnesotans have felt this season is coming later this week. So too is a storm system that could bring the first accumulating snow for parts of northern Minnesota. But before that, temperatures...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO