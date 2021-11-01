CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers to open practice windows for TE George Kittle, 2 others in lead up to Week 9

By Kyle Madson
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Monday had some positive updates on a handful of players presently residing on injury lists. Tight end George Kittle, kicker Robbie Gould and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. are all set to have their practice windows opened in the first step to getting each of them back on the active roster.

Kittle went on injured reserve after a calf injury got progressively worse following the 49ers’ Week 4 loss to the Seahawks. He missed the requisite three games, including losses to the Cardinals and Colts, and a win over Chicago. His return at full strength would add a sizable boost to the 49ers’ passing attack where backup tight ends Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner don’t offer much.

The 49ers lost Gould at the same time they lost Kittle. The veteran kicker hurt his groin during warmups in Week 4 and went on IR the following week. His return comes at an ideal time. Joey Slye, who was brought in to replace Gould, has missed two extra points and a field goal in three games. Having a reliable, consistent kicking game could be a crucial element to any playoff push San Francisco plans on making.

It’ll be interesting to see when exactly Wilson gets back into action. The expectation is that Kittle and Gould would be able to suit up in Week 9 against the Cardinals, but the timeline could be different for the running back who got hurt during the offseason program. He tore his meniscus in a bizarre incident in May. He went on the Physically Unable to Perform list before the season started and now he has a three week window to either return to action or go on season-ending IR.

The most recent timeline for Wilson’s return was late November per Shanahan, and this puts him roughly on track for that if not a little earlier.

Jumping back into action won’t be as easy for Wilson though who didn’t get to participate in any training camp or preseason. He hasn’t suited up for a game since Week 17 of last season and will likely need more work to get ready.

San Francisco has a crucial stretch of their schedule coming up with back-to-back home games against the Cardinals and Rams before hitting the road to take on the Jaguars in Jacksonville. They’ll need to win two of those games to keep their playoff hopes alive and being as healthy as possible will be vital to securing a couple victories.

