Pure and Natural Pet Wins An Award

Two state level volunteer awards were recently bestowed on personnel at Wayne Memorial Hospital. The Georgia Hospital Association’s Council on Auxiliaries and Volunteers recently named Joe Ierardi as their CEO of the Year. Nominated confidentially by Brenda Humphrey, President of Wayne Memorial Hospital’s Auxiliary and Volunteers, Ierardi was surprised at the announcement made at the group’s annual conference. “The credit goes to the organization as a whole,” he said. In her written nomination of Ierardi, Humphrey pointed out certain aspects that she believed made her hospital CEO stand out among others, including his “focus on achieving excellent results in a highly competitive environment that requires continuous improvement.” She shared his success in “achieving revenue, profit and business growth” along with his “strong communication and business development skills with first-rate physician, employee and community relations.” She also noted his “outside the box thinking” as well as his vision and commitment “to bring the best to the hospital as a top healthcare provider.” Humphrey also shared with the judges the practical, everyday actions showing support of the volunteers from the top office of the organization such as participating in their fundraisers, ensuring they receive a meal ticket to the hospital café for each shift volunteered and attending their annual awards banquet.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO