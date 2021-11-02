CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We can do this thing': Steelers' win at Cleveland renews hope for 2021 season

Derrick
 7 days ago

PITTSBURGH (TNS) -- After seven games of mixed performances, the Steelers rank near the bottom of the league...

www.thederrick.com

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. lists Bengals CB Darius Phillips as a potential trade candidate, as he’s behind a number of other options in the secondary and might also be losing his return gig. Bengals OL Quinton Spain said he had a “1-on-1 conversation” with rookie OL Jackson Carman about...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has added a third injury to his body heading into Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. Roethlisberger has been limited in practice the last two days, initially with a hip and pectoral injury, but on Friday, was listed to have a right shoulder injury as well.
How long can the Pittsburgh Steelers keep this winning streak going?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are enjoying a bye week after consecutive victories brought their record to an even 3-3. Any coach will talk about stacking wins, and building up your record to become playoff teams, and typically any playoff team will have some sort of winning streak in common. The Steelers currently sit in a great place to grow on their two consecutive victories. After the bye week the Steelers will face a very beat up Cleveland Browns team. Sure, the game is on the road, but the Browns are depleted and in a prime position to be dispatched.
3 Things We Learned In The Browns’ Loss To The Steelers

The Cleveland Browns dropped a heartbreaker on Halloween to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 15-10. The loss gives both the Browns and Steelers four wins and further tightens up the AFC West standings even more. While the Browns are allegedly the more talented team between the two, that...
CLEVELAND, OHIO — Welcome back, fellow Cleveland Browns fan. With a grateful nod and a super sky point to the late, great Larry King…. The key to getting a win this week, quite obviously, rests on the injury report. If the offensive line is fully healthy and can hold up against that fierce pass rush that the Steelers bring to the table, then the odds of hoisting another W flag go up significantly. Not to mention the status of 6’s shoulder, if he does indeed play. Oh, also not to mention the status of Jadeveon Clowney, Malik Jackson and Denzel Ward on the defense, which has a chance to show off this week if they can get more aggressive in coverage and continue to generate pressure at a top of the league rate. So, you know, like I said - it rests quite heavily on the injury report. … "When angry, count to four. When very angry, swear." -- Mark Twain. …
The Cleveland Browns sit at 4-3 heading into Week 8, and for hyperbole’s sake, the season officially starts on Halloween, when Baker Mayfield welcomes the Steelers to his house for a huge divisional matchup. The Browns should reign victorious when the buzzer strikes zero, but with Cleveland just 3.5 points...
Cleveland, Pittsburgh Steelers, Play Their Hearts Out, All-America Football Conference, Indianapolis Colts, National Football League, Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team, Ted Marchibroda, Walt Kiesling. The bitter rivalry that existed between these two teams began in 1950 when the All-American Football Conference folded and three of the AAFC teams entered the...
One of the first things Myles Garrett did after he was drafted first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns was to appear in an ESPN commercial in which he was seen in an office setting, shredding a picture of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. While he...
The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Chicago Bears for Monday Night Football in Week 9. Here’s what they must do to be victorious. After a 1-3 start, things are starting to look bright for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have put together three consecutive wins and improved on both sides of the ball. After a gritty victory against the division rival Cleveland Browns, 4-3 Pittsburgh sits third in the tight AFC North.
By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Through three quarters, this week’s edition of Monday Night Football was a bit of a snoozer. Then things went haywire. The Steelers eventually won, 29-27, after a 65-yard field goal attempt by Cairo Santos fell well short of the goalposts. But that final result didn’t come without some controversy involving referee Tony Corrente. In a game where 17 penalties were enforced, it was the one on Cassius Marsh that drew the most ire from viewers at home. Marsh — the former Seahawks, Patriots, 49ers, Seahawks (again), Cardinals, Jaguars, Colts, and Steelers linebacker who was elevated from the...
