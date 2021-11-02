South Hunterdon over Edison Academy - Central Jersey, Group 1 first round - Boys soccer
Alex Romano recorded two goals and two assists to lead fourth-seeded South Hunterdon to a shutout victory at home over 13-seed Edison Academy,...www.nj.com
Alex Romano recorded two goals and two assists to lead fourth-seeded South Hunterdon to a shutout victory at home over 13-seed Edison Academy,...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0