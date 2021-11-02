CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Military weighs penalties for those who refuse Covid-19 vaccine

By The Associated Press
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
Washington — As deadlines loom for military and defense civilians to get mandated Covid-19 vaccines, senior leaders must now wrestle with the fate of those who flatly refuse the shots or are seeking exemptions, and how to make sure they are treated fairly and equally. The vast majority of...

24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
expressnews.com

At Lackland, 23 Air Force recruits refused COVID vaccine

When a trickle of Air Force recruits in basic training refused the military’s new requirement that all personnel must get vaccinated against the coronavirus, commanders realized they had a problem. So last month, they started making enlistees sign a document, DD Form 4, before being sworn in and put on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOX 11 and 41

Navy Veteran denied healthcare after told he never fought in a war

YAKIMA, WA – A Navy Veteran in Yakima has been having a hard time getting health care after he was told he never went to war. Freshly out of High School 19-year-old Otto Von Kuehnert joined the US Navy in 1984 and was sent out to Libya in 1986 in a retaliation for the Libyan terrorism against American troops and citizens in 1985 where five American citizens were killed at airports in Rome and Vienna.
YAKIMA, WA
cityxtramagazine.com

Iowans Who Are Fired For Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Granted Unemployment Benefits

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed a bill that allows residents to obtain unemployment benefits if they are fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. Reynolds, who has opposed other government vaccine mandates, said in a statement that "no Iowan should be forced to lose their job or livelihood over the COVID-19 vaccine," according to The Associated Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washingtonian.com

Hundreds of Black Congressional Staffers Are Speaking Out About the Hill’s Appalling Lack of Diversity

On Friday, October 15, the Congressional Black Associates and Senate Black Legislative Staff Caucus penned an open letter calling for change on Capitol Hill. The letter—entitled “From Black Congressional Staff to America”—highlighted how, even among the most racially and ethnically diverse congressional class, the current congressional staff does not represent the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

A Special Grand Jury In Georgia Could Be the Latest Splitting Headache for Trump

The criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, part of his larger crusade to invalidate Joe Biden’s win at the time, appears to be gaining steam. Fani Willis, the Atlanta D.A. leading the inquiry, is expected to soon convene “a grand jury dedicated solely to the allegations of election tampering,” the New York Times reported Saturday, though the decision isn’t yet finalized. The news is the latest development in the investigation against Trump and his allies, which has been quietly moving forward since Willis opened it in February. If she convenes a grand jury, it would be a step toward holding the former president accountable for, among other things, pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse Biden's victory in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Why you had to be married to fly the CIA's fastest spy plane

The SR-71 Blackbird remains the fastest operational military aircraft in history to this day, despite leaving service more than two decades ago, but its Lockheed predecessor in the A-12 was actually faster. The A-12 that would ultimately lead to the missile-packing Mach 3 interceptor YF-12 and the missile-defeating legend that...
MILITARY
Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA
Washington Post

First they were ignored. Now, they’re being sent far from their families and attorneys.

Eric Weaver has sat on both sides of a D.C. jail cell. He works where he was once confined, giving him a been-though-it perspective that has allowed him to gain the trust of many of the jail’s residents. They know that when they talk, he’ll listen, and lately, he’s been listening to many ask him the same question: Does he know who’s on the list?
POLITICS
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot tells the story of when he accelerated his Habu at Mach 3.2 and denied an F-15 pilot an “easy,” simulated kill against its Blackbird during a training sortie

‘In the phone debrief after the mission, the F-15 flight lead reported “four shots and four kills” on the first pass and mumbled something about radar problems and no kills on the second pass,’ Steve “Griz” Grzebiniak, SR-71 pilot. ‘Don Emmons and I, as well as many other Habus, had...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
