DEERFIELD — Like she’s done thousands of times in her backyard since she was just a young field hockey player, Makena Valentine delivered. The Smith Academy senior buried the game-winning goal on a penalty stroke with just 6 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in regulation of Wednesday’s Western Mass. Class B semifinal against top-seeded Frontier. The tally held up despite a late flurry from the Redhawks, and the fourth-seeded Falcons punched their first championship-game ticket since winning the title in 2013 behind a 1-0 victory in a game played on the turf at Deerfield Academy.

DEERFIELD, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO