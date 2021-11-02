OPS to revisit masking policy in January

Last week, the FDA approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccinations in children ages five to 11. Following that “important step forward,” Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan said the district will revisit its masking policy this January.

Logan said, “As part of that move forward, Omaha Public Schools will review our face-covering policy in early January. The review will be in consultation with partners at the Douglas County Health Department, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Because community health conditions can evolve rapidly, we do not know what changes may come out of that review at this time. Because we value open communication with staff and families, we wanted to share that timeline with you now.”

Logan is encouraging all people who are eligible for vaccinations to talk to their doctors and get vaccinated.

She added, “The more people who are protected, the more quickly our community can reach its new normal, now in our third school year disrupted by the pandemic.”

Even though more people are getting vaccinated Logan said things could change.

She said, “Just as we saw this summer, we may need to remain flexible with health and safety protocols and procedures for some time to come. Our focus has been to responsibly maintain in-person learning, which we have.”

This week in Millard, Black Elk Elementary was closed on Monday following an outbreak of cases.

