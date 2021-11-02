CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) expected to be 'full go' at Thursday's practice

By Todd Archer
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appears to be tracking to a return Sunday against the Denver Broncos after sitting out Sunday night's 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings to rest his ailing calf. Coach Mike McCarthy said he anticipates Prescott participating in Wednesday's practice, which will...

