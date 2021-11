Chicken P is a rising artist from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He is making noise with his new single “VVS”. Chicken P collaborates with artist Yung Bleu and creates a vibe instantly. Both artists come with a great set of bars and styles to help coalesce the music. Chicken P talks about exotic vibes and the flashy lifestyle. with amazing production, the two are able to accomplish this feat. Overall, the song is a great listen and is definitely worth a share. Music is not the only avenue Chicken P is exploring, mentioning a documentary and a book in the works. Taking his music to the next level will be the focus as well for the rest of the year. Stay tuned in with Chicken P and take a listen to “VVS”.

