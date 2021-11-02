CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Some (more) Short Songs (n/a)

jazziz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVocalist and composer Amanda Ekery conjures a rich creative world: one in which creative improvised and popular music traditions weave together seamlessly, while intersecting with research and unusual collaborations. Her...

www.jazziz.com

Comments / 0

Related
NYS Music

Rick Wakeman Brings Gifts of Keyboard Wizardry and Gab to Bearsville Theater

Prog rockers are not a group known for their sense of humor. But there is one towering prog godhead who is top of the heap as an instrumental virtuoso and teller of ridiculously entertaining tales, ones featured in his surprisingly stupendous memoir, Grumpy Old Rock Star. It’s Rick Wakeman, the keyboard wizard whose riffs can be heard on some of the most memorable works of Yes, The Strawbs, David Bowie, Cat Stevens, T. Rex, Al Stewart and a boatload of his symphonic solo albums.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Mario – ‘Get Back’ (featuring Chris Brown)

After thrilling with his Valentine’s Day single, ‘Luxury Love,‘ GRAMMY-nominated R&B crooner Mario kept a low profile over most of the year as he reportedly put the finishing touches on his highly anticipated, yet-titled sixth studio album (the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Dancing Shadows’). The latest taste of music expected to...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Pat Martino, “Both Sides Now”

Renowned and influential Philadelphia jazz guitarist Pat Martino passed away on November 1, aged 80. Martino was one of the most original jazz-based guitarists to emerge in the 1960s. He began playing professionally at the age of 15 and quickly became known for the fluidity and speed of his playing. After suffering a brain aneurysm in the early 1980s, he relearned to play his instrument and made a remarkable comeback with The Return in 1987. In 1996, he released Both Sides Now, his acclaimed Blue Note debut as a leader, which saw him teaming up with a variety of fellow guitarists and guests. You can hear his take on Joni Mitchell’s title compositions, featuring Cassandra Wilson on vocals.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force: ‘Dear Love’ (Empress Legacy)

Although efforts to fuse spoken-word performance with jazz have often resulted in calamitous failures, Dear Love, the third album by singer Jazzmeia Horn, largely avoids common pitfalls. Even when she speaks or sings clichés, she imbues her phrasing with such devotional urgency that listeners may forgive the mediocre poetry. Her Noble Force band, a varied.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Leon
jazziz.com

Alyssa Giammaria

Alyssa Giammaria is a Toronto based vocalist and composer. She is currently in her master’s at the University of Toronto for jazz voice performance. Alyssa’s influences in her music range from jazz to classical to singer songwriter, and she enjoys blending genres to reflect her writing style. Outside of playing and studying in Canada, Alyssa has spent time in New York at The New School where she studied voice with Kate Baker.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Red Flags and High Heels (Self release)

Named among the 100 Alternative Power Music List for 2020, multi-award winning jazz artist, editor-in-chief, journalist and founder of the award winning Women in Jazz Media organisation Fiona Ross releases her fifth album ‘Red Flags and High Heels’ As vocalist, pianist, composer and producer, Fiona has become known for creating her own contemporary jazz sound incorporating fast paced Latin Jazz, vintage Jazz club, a little neo soul along with heart wrenching ballads that demonstrate that ‘Her style is poetic and the messages ooze with Millennial angst’ Jazz weekly.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Michael Boothman

Michael Boothman is a Trinbagonian musical veteran and elder statesman on the Caribbean music scene, with a music career spanning six decades. Michael is an acknowledged musical innovator at the forefront of the development of Soca Music in the 1970s and a major label pioneering Caribbean Jazz & Soul Fusion recording artist, based in Port-Of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, West Indies His new album Songbook has just been added to the.
MUSIC
The Independent

Striking a chord: A selection of some music-themed gifts

Music-related gifts are an easy choice this holiday season. Everyone likes music, right? Here are some outstanding record collections for lovers of rap, metal and pop, a pair of fascinating books and some clothes that help musicians in need. PIANO MAN: Bill Joel is celebrating 50 years of making music this year and he's reminding us all how it started. “Billy Joel — The Vinyl Collection, Vol. 1” contains nine LPs: His first six solo studio albums ("Cold Spring Harbor," “Piano Man,” “Streetlife Serenade,” “Turnstiles,” “The Stranger,” “52nd Street”) with his first live album ("Songs in the Attic") and “Live...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#N A#Short Songs#Popular Music#New Music Usa#Chamber Music America#The Jerome Foundation#Lcc
jazziz.com

Henry Threadgill Zooid: Poof (Pi)

Composer and woodwind player Henry Threadgill won the Pulitzer Prize for his 2015 masterpiece In for a Penny, In for a Pound, featuring his longest running group, Zooid. Poof is his first release since then with the same quintet. In the intervening years, Threadgill had recorded with other superb ensembles yet, unsurprisingly, he sounds most.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: José James, “Christmas in New York”

José James has released his original holiday single, “Christmas in New York,” co-written with his partner Talia Billig and featuring the all-star trio of pianist Aaron Parks, bassist Ben Williams and drummer Jharis Yokley. The acclaimed jazz vocalist explains that he composed this idealized vision of Christmas-time “for people like myself, who aren’t able to see their families another year.” The song is included on his Merry Christmas from José James, his first holiday-themed full length, due out November 19. It also follows the first single from this album, a take on the John Coltrane staple “My Favorite Things” featuring acclaimed saxophonist Marcus Strickland. Pre-order Merry Christmas from José James here.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, “A Night in Tunisia”

Blue Note has shared a soaring live version of “A Night in Tunisia” by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers from the forthcoming and previously unissued First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings, due out December 10. The album documents the band’s Tokyo date during their first tour of Japan in 1961 and features one of the most beloved Messengers lineups of all time, with Art Blakey alongside Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons and Jymie Merritt. Pre-order First Flight to Tokyo here.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

10 Albums You Need to Know: November 2021

An icon and trailblazer reinterprets some of his most iconic hit songs on solo piano; a revisitation of some of Blue Note’s classic music with a modern bounce; a big band celebration of the great Charlie Parker. All this and more are in our list of 10 albums out this month (November 2021) that you need to know about.
MUSIC
jazziz.com

Chasing a Dream (Hunnia Records)

Gábor Csordás is a versatile pianist who draws inspiration from different styles and projects. His piano style is influenced by the European tradition, but also draws inspiration from gospel, funk, neo-soul and even electronic music or disco. His breakthrough came in 2019 when he released his first jazz trio album...
MUSIC
jazziz.com

A Winter Ball: Ed Palermo helms a bluesy big band salute to ’70s rock icon Edgar Winter

Singer and multi-instrumentalist Edgar Winter is best known as the man behind 1970s rock hits “Frankenstein” and “Free Ride” and as the brother of late blues guitarist Johnny Winter. But to saxophonist and big band auteur Ed Palermo, whose latest album is the incredibly entertaining I’ve Got News for You: The Music of Edgar Winter.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

So Hideous Release New Song “Souvenir (Echo)”

Longtime MetalSucks favorites So Hideous are getting ready to release. None But a Pure Heart Can Sing, their first new album since 2015, which is beyond-exciting news. The first single from the release, “The Emerald Pearl,” was an ambitious expansion of their sound; the new single, “Souvenir (Echo),” is no less daring. The band retains the basic elements that make them So Hideous — cinematic metallic hardcore that feels soaked in melancholy — there’s just all kinds of other gloriously crazy, delightfully weird shit going on here. That includes a dash of Middle Eastern flavor, a jazzy piano interlude, what I think is a very anxious-sounding fiddle, and a finale that it just a TORNADO of raw emotion.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Members of REM, Yo La Tengo, dB’s & more played “The Songs of Big Star” in Brooklyn (pics, video, setlist)

Tribute concert "The Songs of Big Star" happend at St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn on Sunday night (11/7). The ensemble included Big Star drummer Jody Stephens, R.E.M.'s Mike Mills, Yo La Tengo's Ira Kaplan, The dB's Chris Stamey, Brett Harris & Charles Cleaver (Big Star's Third), Crispin Cioe (Uptown Horns), Skylar Gudasz, and The Occasional String Quartet, and the night pulled from all of Big Star's catalogue, as well as tracks from Chris Bell's I Am the Cosmos. Photos from the whole night by Toby Tenenbaum are in this post.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy