Some (more) Short Songs (n/a)

Longtime MetalSucks favorites So Hideous are getting ready to release. None But a Pure Heart Can Sing, their first new album since 2015, which is beyond-exciting news. The first single from the release, “The Emerald Pearl,” was an ambitious expansion of their sound; the new single, “Souvenir (Echo),” is no less daring. The band retains the basic elements that make them So Hideous — cinematic metallic hardcore that feels soaked in melancholy — there’s just all kinds of other gloriously crazy, delightfully weird shit going on here. That includes a dash of Middle Eastern flavor, a jazzy piano interlude, what I think is a very anxious-sounding fiddle, and a finale that it just a TORNADO of raw emotion.
