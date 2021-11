Okay, so hear me out. I’ll be the first to say that a bowl game isn't out of question. The way Illinois is playing right now, it’s the tough physical style of play that we want in Bret Bielema Bully Ball. Illinois has four games left in the season and it won’t be a cakewalk, but the Illini have a chance to build real momentum heading into the offseason and 2022.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO