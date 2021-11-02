Malibu officials ask public to avoid Little Dume Beach due to rockslide, 'unstable' cliff

The public is asked to avoid a beach in Malibu due to a dangerous rockslide.

The slide happened around noon at Little Dume Beach at the end of Cliffside Drive.

AIR7 HD was over the scene, where a large pile of rocks on the beach was seen.

Officials say there's potential for more falling rocks and the cliff is "unstable." There are multi-million dollar homes along the cliff.

The city and county are inspecting the area to determine what to do next.

It's unclear what caused the slide.