If you are a Fauquier County real estate owner, you just received your new assessment for the next four years – up an average of 26%. The Commissioner of Revenue has gratuitously calculated for us what that would do to taxes without a change in the tax rate - not good. You just paid your personal property taxes on your old clunker, which increased in value due to inflation, as did your tax. A windfall for the county but not good for the average citizen.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO