Placerville, CA

Murder Charges Filed In Roman Lopez Case

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Roman Lopez murder case has taken...

KRDO News Channel 13

Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As Roberto Charles recovers in the hospital, his family is scrambling to keep his wife away from them after police say she hit her husband with a truck. Christina Charles is facing several charges, including first-degree attempted murder, after Fountain Police say she hit her husband with a truck and The post Family scared for their safety after woman facing attempted murder charge is released on bond appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
CBS Sacramento

Man, Woman Die In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Officers are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Stockton that left a woman and a man dead on Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 2800 block of W. Rose Street just after 5 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found a 35-year-old woman outside of her home; she had been shot, police say. Officers also soon discovered the woman’s boyfriend, a 36-year-old man, inside a vehicle nearby. He had apparently shot himself, police say. Both the man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say. Detectives are investigating the case as an apparent murder-suicide. The names of the two people killed have not been released at this point.
STOCKTON, CA
The Oakland Press

Murder charge amended for Walled Lake housemate slaying case

A criminal charge against a Walled Lake man accused of killing his housemate was amended Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court. Joseph Birckelbaw, 45, had been charged with open murder, but at a court hearing before Judge Victoria Valentine the charge was changed to second-degree murder. Birckelbaw is accused of...
WALLED LAKE, MI
abc12.com

3 young adults from Genesee County charged in Birch Run Township murder case

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people are charged in connection with the death of a Saginaw County man. As of now, only one is charged with his murder. The three people from Genesee County were arraigned late Tuesday afternoon. In the meantime, the search continues for two additional people who are believed to be involved in the homicide.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Denver

Attorney For Steve Pankey Steps Away From Jonelle Matthews Murder Case

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The attorney for Steve Pankey announce he will not continue representing the defendant in the case of Jonelle Matthews’ murder. Anthony Viorst defended Pankey during a five week-long trial in Weld County which ended in a mistrial. (credit: CBS) Pankey was charged with kidnapping and murdering 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews. The girl disappeared from her Greeley home in 1984. Last week, the court declared a mistrial on the murder charges. A second jury could re-try the case, but Viorst says he doesn’t not have the resources to see that through. Steve Pankey (credit: CBS) “Given the nature of my small practice and my relative advanced age, I’m just not in a position to devote the time and energy necessary yo retry this case,” said Viorst. Because Pankey was ruled guilty of false reporting to authorities he could be sentenced to up to six months behind bars. Pankey now has a new public defender. His bond remains at $5 million. Another hearing is scheduled for Nov. 17. His new attorneys might ask for a change of venue.
WELD COUNTY, CO
KARE 11

Murder charges filed in Farmington triple homicide

FARMINGTON, Minnesota — A 26-year-old Farmington man is charged with three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of three family members. According to a criminal complaint, Blake Thomas Maloney was arrested Wednesday night after admitting to the killings. The criminal complaint says officers were dispatched to the home on...
FARMINGTON, MN
Fox 19

Cold case detectives hint at murder charge in 1974 disappearance of NKY man

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Cold case detectives in Boone County are confident they are close to solving a 47-year-old cold case: the disappearance of Ed Nichols. Nichols vanished at the age of 22 on Dec. 3, 1974. He had told one of his sisters he was going hunting with a friend that day, but according to Boone County Det. Coy Cox, he may not have made it to the hunting grounds.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
kanecountyconnects.com

Elgin Man Faces 1st-Degree Murder Charges in Double Homicide Case

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged a 31-year-old Elgin man with six counts of first-degree murder after an Oct. 25 shootout that killed two people. According to a State’s Attorney’s Office news release posted on the Elgin Police Department Facebook page, Joaquin Lopez-Villagomez has been charged with:. Six...
ELGIN, IL
Messenger

Hamlett to face murder charge

The suspect in an Oct. 24 domestic disturbance turned deadly will now face murder charges before the Hopkins County Grand Jury following an appearance in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. Police allege that at around 3:30 p.m. on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 24, Ravan Hamlett, 54 of...
MADISONVILLE, KY

