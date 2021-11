The Tab Ramos era, if you can call it that, has officially come to an end with the club announcing that the head coach’s contract would not be extended after the 2021 season. Ramos was announced as the fourth full-time head coach in Houston Dynamo history on October 25, 2019 and led the team to a 10-26-21 record in his two seasons in charge. Assistant coaches Omid Namazi and Martin Vasquez are also not having their contracts extended.

SOCCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO