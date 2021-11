All Elite Wrestling's Jade Cargill showed My Hero Academia some major love with an awesome take on the Rabbit Hero Mirko for Halloween! My Hero Academia is currently getting ready to return for its sixth season, and one of the most exciting aspects of this return is seeing the anime unleash a total war between the heroes and the villains. This is exciting due to all of the action we'll be seeing in the anime soon, but even more so because we'll be seeing much more of the heroes that have only been in the series in passing thus far.

