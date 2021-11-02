CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With catastrophe looming, the world cannot turn its back on Afghanistan's children

By Patrick O'Leary, Professor, Co-Lead of the Disrupting Violence Beacon and Director of Violence Research and Prevention Program, Griffith Criminology Institute and School of Health Sciences and Social Work, Griffith University, Jianqiang Liang, Lecturer (social work), Griffith University
TheConversationAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BZGZc_0cjbKbo200
Felipe Dana/AP

Months after the Taliban’s return in Afghanistan, there are grave concerns about the state of the country, and in particular, the lives of children.

According to surveys by the World Food Programme, 95% of households are not consuming enough food . The economy is on the brink of collapse , further exacerbating the threat to the livelihoods of children and their families.

The UN is urging the global community to not only boost its aid for the country, but also monitor the safety of women and children .

The crisis of starvation and malnutrition cannot be separated from the years of conflict and violence in Afghanistan. Generations of children have grown up in a world marked by trauma and disadvantage. There have been some seeds of hope to change the normalised acceptance of violence against children , but this was premised on institutional reform that now appears to have evaporated.

With western media attention on the country waning, we are urging the international community not to forget the plight of Afghanistan’s children, especially in the precarious months ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYARn_0cjbKbo200
Afghan children play at a camp for internally displaced people this month. Felipe Dana/AP

A legacy of violence against children

There are different forms of violence against children in Afghanistan, including sexual violence, domestic and family violence , bombings of schools and other types of attacks and killings. From the start of 2019 to the end of 2020, more than 5,700 girls and boys were killed or maimed in Afghanistan .

While girls have been targeted in relation to accessing education, boys have been recruited to armed groups, such as the Taliban, in high numbers. Recent pictures of children with weapons in a demonstration against the Taliban shows just how perilous their safety is at the moment.

Sexual violence continues to impact both girls and boys, for example, with increases of early and forced marriages and the practice of bacha bazi , which involves men sexually abusing young boys .

Many children also lost their parents to violence during the long years of conflict. In response, orphanages play an important role in Afghanistan. However, the care these institutions provide is now compromised due to a lack of external and domestic funding. Some orphanages are even reducing the amount of food they can give children .

Leer más: 'I feel suffocated': Afghans are increasingly hopeless, but there's still a chance to preserve some rights

Glimmers of hope

The last two decades of western military intervention have delivered mixed results for young people in Afghanistan. Children witnessed horrific scenes of violence, causing fear, anxiety, trauma and other mental health issues.

At the same time, the UN and other international humanitarian agencies were able to access vast stretches of the country and expose violations of children’s rights. Importantly, they were able to work to promote the rights of girls.

Despite the enormity of the task of improving children’s safety, the last few years have brought glimmers of hope that change is possible. For example, programs promoting peace and challenging community norms led to reductions in corporal punishment in schools and the home in the years preceding the Taliban’s return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33SNaH_0cjbKbo200
Afghan children who were displaced from other parts of the country live in temporary shelters at a camp in Kabul. Stringer/EPA

According to recent research , Afghan parents readily reported using physical violence against their children at home, but many considered some non-violent and positive forms of discipline to be more effective. At a personal level, some parents had discomfort with their use of violence because of their own experiences of trauma as children.

But support for societal change can be challenging. For example, research has found some religious and community leaders recognised their key roles in preventing family violence , yet were reluctant to speak out. This highlights the need for a whole-of-community response where parents feel supported to change the way they care for children.

Leer más: What did billions in aid to Afghanistan accomplish? 5 questions answered

Success is possible

From 2018-19, we evaluated the “Tsapar Project”, operated by the Swiss-based INGO Terre des Hommes group, which supports child rights and well-being. The program involved providing social work services and vocational training to children and women who were in conflict with the law as a way of re-integrating them back into society. These children and women were often from very poor families and had experienced violence.

The children who took part in the programs reported lower levels of abuse and neglect afterwards. Parent-child relationships were also improved. And vocational training resulted in a higher level of self-efficacy and improved mental health.

Overall, the children left the programs with a good sense of hope. For the women, however, the lack of formal employment often limited their options after they left and forced them to the margins of society.

The return of the Taliban will likely continue this trend, with further restrictions on women’s liberties and freedoms to pursue education and employment .

Leer más: How ethnic and religious divides in Afghanistan are contributing to violence against minorities

A call for global solidarity

With the Taliban back in power now and many international humanitarian agencies no longer operating in the country, how can these small gains be preserved? How can parents, teachers, community and religious leaders, and the new government authorities act in the best interests of children?

First, all stakeholders (including the Taliban) need to respect the history, culture, and diversity of Muslim communities in Afghanistan. The Taliban, in particular, needs to be aware of universal children’s rights and have a baseline respect for children’s rights to life, food security, and safety.

The Afghan people have shown an incredible capacity for resilience in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. This means there is still hope under Taliban rule, but it will require the international community to find the right balance of working with the new rulers and applying the right amount of pressure.

There are already some signs this may be working, with some girls being allowed to return to the classroom in northern Afghanistan. Averting the current threat of starvation will be the next major test.

Patrick O'Leary received funding from Terre des hommes Foundation Lausanne.

Jianqiang Liang no recibe salario, ni ejerce labores de consultoría, ni posee acciones, ni recibe financiación de ninguna compañía u organización que pueda obtener beneficio de este artículo, y ha declarado carecer de vínculos relevantes más allá del cargo académico citado.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Birmingham Star

Taliban quest to build its own Air Force

By Taliban In Afghanistan Intend To Build Its Own Air ForceKabul [Afghanistan], November 7 (ANI): Two months after seizing power in Kabul, the Taliban have expressed their intention to bolster an Air Force of their own alongwith inventory and skillset among its ranks, reported a news piece published in knewz.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
raventribune.com

The difficult life of Afghan refugees in Turkey

MOr half a century ago, Anatolian settlers migrated to this area north of Fort Hill, Ankara, in search of work. Today, every second person living on Altindak Street is from Afghanistan. The simple cesspool houses built by immigrants at that time still stretch sloping. In most parts of Ankara they have been replaced by modern apartment buildings, but here they are inhabited by Afghans. Because living anywhere in Ankara is not cheap. Five hundred Afghan families can rent. Mustafa earns his living at the end of a back alley. Young Afghanistan starts his work at six in the morning and turns off the light at nine in the evening. Every day he bakes 1,500 Afghanistan-style flatbreads in a stone oven, earning the equivalent of 250 euros a month.
IMMIGRATION
Las Vegas Herald

As a Humanitarian Crisis Engulfs Afghanistan, Education Cannot Wait Makes Urgent Appeal for Access to Quality Learning for All Children

Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait, is welcomed by teachers and students at a girls' primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: Omid Fazel/ECW. New York, Nov 5 2021 (IPS) - After leading a landmark, first-ever all-women mission to Afghanistan last week, Yasmine Sherif, Director of Education Cannot Wait, the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, says that schools must reopen for all children and that girls, in particular, must be able to return to secondary school classrooms.
EDUCATION
dallassun.com

Taliban Investigate Killings of 4 Women, Including Rights Activist

ISLAMABAD - Taliban authorities have confirmed the arrest of two men for their suspected role in the killings of four women, including a rights activist, whose bodies were found in a house last week in northern Afghanistan. An interior ministry spokesman in Kabul Saturday said the detainees had confessed in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Taliban victory sparks hopes of peace in rural Afghanistan

In the villages that once bore the brunt of Afghanistan's frontline fighting, the Taliban victory has broken a cycle of air strikes, gun battles and funerals. The hardliners' takeover of Kabul and the sudden collapse in August of the US-backed regime shocked the world and upended the freedoms of Afghans, which were particularly enjoyed by the urban middle class. But away from major cities, where little of the international aid worth billions of dollars ever reached, many believe the Islamist movement's rule could bring a stop to the fighting and the hope for an end to corruption. "I would give everything for the Taliban," said 72-year-old Maky as she prepared cotton fibre in her hardened hands with a group of other women in Dashtan, a remote farming settlement in northern Balkh province.
WORLD
The Independent

Emaciated children in Kabul hospital point to rising hunger

In Kabul s main children's hospital, 2½-year-old Guldana is sitting up in her bed, but she’s too exhausted to even open her eyes. Her tiny body is wrapped in a blanket, only her emaciated face showing. She’s one of a growing number of near-starving children who are brought every day to the India Gandhi Children’s Hospital in the Afghan capital. Hunger is increasing dramatically in Afghanistan, fueled by an economic crisis that has only gotten worse since the Taliban seized power in the country nearly three months ago.Guldana’s father, Jinnat Gul, said he can hardly afford to feed her...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

T20 World Cup: Scotland crash back down to earth after defeat to Afghanistan

Scotland were brought back down to earth at the T20 World Cup after succumbing to the spin of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who propelled Afghanistan to a commanding 130-run victory in Sharjah.Kyle Coetzer’s side had caused shockwaves by reaching the Super 12s, beating sixth-ranked Bangladesh en route, but struggled to contain Afghanistan, in their first international since the Taliban regained control of the country.Najibullah Zadran’s dashing 59 from just 34 balls lifted Afghanistan to a tournament-high score of 190 for four before Mujeeb took centre stage with three top-order wickets in an over that left Scotland with no way back.The masterful...
WORLD
UN News Centre

UN chief extremely concerned by escalation of violence in Ethiopia

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, is extremely concerned by the escalation of violence in Ethiopia and the recent declaration of a state of emergency. . In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon local time in New York, his Spokesperson said “the stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake.” 
FOOD & DRINKS
