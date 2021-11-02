US Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;54;37;50;31;Clouds and sun;S;4;57%;33%;1. Albuquerque, NM;68;45;69;45;Some brightening;NNE;5;33%;1%;4. Anchorage, AK;40;35;41;35;Rain and drizzle;NNE;10;87%;89%;0. Asheville, NC;63;38;56;34;Clouds and sun;NW;7;78%;32%;2. Atlanta, GA;69;45;67;43;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;62%;15%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;61;48;56;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;WNW;7;56%;74%;1. Austin, TX;81;60;80;63;Partly...

CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold Front Restores November’s Chill, No Needed Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – A well advertised cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range early Monday morning will keep temperatures about 25 degrees colder compared to the weekend. Unfortunately the front has no moisture. Denver set a record with 80 degrees back on Saturday and then missed the record high temperature on Sunday by only 1 degree. So while temperatures on Monday will be close to normal for the second week in November, it will seem much cooler. (source: CBS) The cold front is rather shallow and therefore mountain towns won’t experience the same significant drop in temperatures. In fact, some high...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Developing System Could Bring 1st Snowfall Of The Season

UPDATE: Read the updated story here. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While this weekend’s weather has been perfect for the deer opener, yard work and other outdoor activities, a storm system is developing that could bring snow to Minnesota by the end of the coming workweek. WCCO meteorologists say the latest model data shows the system arriving Wednesday night going into Thursday. Credit: CBS “For now we’re mainly looking at rain, but as the system evolves and gets closer, it is possible we could wrap some cold air back on the back side of that system, which might drop a little bit of light...
