US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;54;37;50;31;Clouds and sun;S;4;57%;33%;1. Albuquerque, NM;68;45;69;45;Some brightening;NNE;5;33%;1%;4. Anchorage, AK;40;35;41;35;Rain and drizzle;NNE;10;87%;89%;0. Asheville, NC;63;38;56;34;Clouds and sun;NW;7;78%;32%;2. Atlanta, GA;69;45;67;43;Plenty of sunshine;NW;6;62%;15%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;61;48;56;41;Cloudy, p.m. rain;WNW;7;56%;74%;1. Austin, TX;81;60;80;63;Partly...www.bigrapidsnews.com
Comments / 0