Through the first seven games of the 2021-22 season, the Boston Bruins stand at 4-3. There have been some positive things that have transpired early in the season, while there have been some things that have not gone well or could be seen as a cause for concern going forward. With all that said, here are seven takeaways from the first two weeks of the Black and Gold’s season.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO