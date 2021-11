MERIDEN — A 30-year-old man was killed and nine others were injured in a six vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south on Saturday, state police said. State police responded to the area of I-91 south by exit 18 around 3 p.m. Saturday for a report of a multi-vehicle crash, according to police reports. Six vehicles were being driven in the right lane when traffic slowed in front of the first car in line. The sixth vehicle in line struck the fifth, causing the sixth vehicle to lose control. The sixth vehicle rolled over and came to a stop in the right lane and shoulder of the highway, the report said. The fifth vehicle was sent forward, striking the fourth vehicle, the report said. The vehicles all struck the car in front of them, the report noted.

MERIDEN, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO