SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office is looking for the gunman who fired shots at their police station in Spring. Constable Mark Herman said a man opened fire a little after 12:30 p.m. on Monday outside the station in the 20000 block of Holzworth Road. According to Herman, the suspect used a rifle and the bullets were fired through the station's front lobby windows. Fortunately, no one was there during the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO