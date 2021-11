The 3-3 Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cleveland on Sunday to play the 4-3 Browns in a game that bears significance in the AFC North. With Cincinnati’s win in Baltimore last week, those teams sit atop the North standings at 5-2. Baltimore has a bye this week while Cincinnati travels to New York to play the Jets. So, the winner of Pittsburgh-Cleveland will remain one game back in the loss column while the loser will fall two behind.

